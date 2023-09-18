Browns Say Their Goal Is To ‘Eliminate’ WR Calvin Austin III

With a lockdown performance in Week One, the Cleveland Browns are looking to do the same to the Pittsburgh Steelers tonight. In their opening win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase was held in check while Tee Higgins was held without a catch on eight targets.

Now without WR Diontae Johnson, the Browns’ mission Monday night looks easier. Their eyes are turning to taking away whoever the Steelers have left, including big-play receiver Calvin Austin III.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Browns CB Denzel Ward said their goal remains the same. He also acknowledged the threat Austin provides for a Pittsburgh offense searching for splash.

“He’s a speed receiver, speed guy, good vertical threat,” Ward said via a Browns-provided transcript. “And like I said, one of those guys that we’re going to have to try to eliminate out the game.”

Even missing Johnson, Austin won’t vault into the Steelers’ top receiver. George Pickens becomes Kenny Pickett’s go-to receiver, himself looking to bust something downfield after being contained to underneath catches in last Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Racking up receptions late, Austin led the Steelers with six catches, though he was bottled up and had just 37 yards. Veteran slot receiver Allen Robinson II led the team with 64 yards, aided by a 31-yard reception late against the 49ers while TE Pat Freiermuth caught only one pass but found the end zone for a 3-yard score. All those players will be relied upon in this AFC North matchup.

Pittsburgh will look for more splash tonight. Austin has the ability to beat man and if he gets a step, he can win vertically. His technique and the Steelers’ scheme, using bunch sets to create free releases, will be key in utilizing his big-play ability.

Austin could see plenty of time on the outside in Johnson’s absence. After Johnson was lost to a hamstring injury early in the third quarter, Austin logged most of his snaps as an outside receiver, the position he primarily played at Memphis. At the least, his speed must be respected and could pull a safety to his side or compel the Browns to play more two-deep looks, softening things up against the run.