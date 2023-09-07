Bob Labriola Says Najee Harris Is ‘The Better Player,’ Doesn’t See Time Share With Jaylen Warren

Second-year running back Jaylen Warren looked quite good throughout training camp and the preseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers, generating quite a bit of buzz.

That buzz only got louder after he ripped off a 62-yard touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in Week Two of the preseason, doing something third-year running back and starter Najee Harris hasn’t done in the NFL — yet.

Slowed the EZ view of the Jaylen Warren TD run so yinz can marvel at the great blocking. Whew! #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/AbLvswUtnW — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 20, 2023

Warren’s performance in preseason action, coupled with the way the production looked, has generated some outside noise about the former undrafted free agent being the better running back and a player that deserves more touches, potentially eating into Harris’ workload to create a 50/50 split.

Steelers.com’s Bob Labriola doesn’t see it that way. In fact, Labriola tried to shut down any talk of splitting carries between the two on Thursday in his Asked and Answered segment for Steelers.com.

“Najee Harris is the starter and will continue to be the primary running back because he is the better player,” Labriola wrote in response to a question regarding a split backfield. “Jaylen Warren is a versatile complement and will be utilized in situations that highlight his skill set. A 50/50 split in carries or in touches or in playing time is not something that will happen if both players are healthy.”

When Labriola speaks definitively on something like this regarding usage, playing time, etc., you can usually take it to the bank. He’s as plugged in as it gets.

While Warren has certainly earned an increase in work in the Steelers backfield, it’s not going to get anywhere near a 50/50 split if everyone is healthy. For the first time in three seasons with the Steelers, Harris has his best offensive line in front of him. The addition of left guard Isaac Seumalo in free agency was a huge one, one that will help open up significant rushing lanes for Harris and Warren.

Harris won’t be a guy who consistently rips off explosive runs; that’s just not his game. The Steelers know that and are perfectly fine with it. They’ll take the 10- to 19-yard runs consistently, and then will call on Warren to be a change of pace and potentially hit the home run. Harris is the bell cow. That’s not going to change.

Expecting Harris to do this isn’t acknowledging who he was in college. He wasn’t an explosive run guy at Bama, either. He’s a powerful plodder and fits what the Steelers want. He and Warren are a very strong combo. Play off each other well. https://t.co/ckVlzlWt49 — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) August 20, 2023

He can do it all and will be a key player late in games when the Steelers have the lead and want to put the game away. Warren might be capable of that, too, but for now he’s good in his role, which is that change-of-pace guy who plays a lot on third downs and is a great complementary piece to Harris.

The duo of Harris and Warren has the makings of a very good 1-2 punch in the backfield in their respective roles. All the outside noise of Warren being a better back based on a few runs in the preseason is just that: outside noise. The Steelers know what they have in both guys and have them in the right roles. We’ll see if the duo is as successful in 2023 as expected.