‘Biggest Year Of My Life:’ Chase Claypool Believes Bears Using Him Better Than Steelers

Chase Claypool isn’t being hyperbolic. A talented but wildly inconsistent 25 year old wide receiver who could be due a big payday if – if – he has a strong 2023 campaign, this season is the “biggest year of my life.” That’s what he told the Chicago Sun-Times’ Jason Lieser as he outlined his goals for this all-important year.

Traded by Pittsburgh to Chicago ahead of last year’s deadline, the agreement has seemingly worked out better for the Steelers than the Bears. Pittsburgh got the top pick of the second round, selecting first round talent CB Joey Porter Jr., though his career arc is still unknown. Chicago got Claypool but it didn’t come with any extra wins. Claypool struggled to learn the offense on the fly and the Bears didn’t win another game after making the deal.

Still, there’s hope for a new season. Claypool has gone through a full offseason. He battled injuries, missing some time, but he now knows the scheme. He thinks it’s one more suited to his style, returning to play on the outside as opposed to aligning in the slot, where Pittsburgh shifted him for 2022.

From Lieser.

“The problems last season were that the Steelers shifted him to a suboptimal role at slot receiver, then it was difficult for him to grasp the Bears’ offense on the fly. Between the two, he had career lows in catches (46), yards (451) and touchdowns (one).”

Losing JuJu Smith-Schuster, the Steelers had a void in the slot. With Diontae Johnson established on the outside and rookie George Pickens entering the fold, Claypool got bumped inside. It might’ve been the best thing for the team but not the best thing from Claypool, who lacked the nuance and feel in that role, especially to try and pick things up so immediately. His goal is to show the Bears were right by taking the chance on him. And quiet his doubters, and perhaps the Steelers, at the same time.

‘‘You want to prove everyone [in the building] right,” Claypool said. “You also want to prove everyone [outside] wrong. That’s my thing.’’

On the final year of his rookie deal, Claypool needs to have turnaround his career. One that got off to a fast start, he made big-time plays as a rookie, highlighted by a four-touchdown day against the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s been downhill since, leading to the team to dump him at the deadline.

It makes 2023 make-or-break. If he has a big year, the Bears will pay him. Since last year, the wide receiver market has gotten white hot. His numbers might not be gaudy, especially after the team also brought in WR D.J. Moore, but Claypool can still be productive. If he struggles, the Bears may admit defeat on the deal and cut their losses, putting Claypool into potential journeyman status. His future is unknown but the Bears are giving him the best chance to succeed.