AFC North Week 1 Recap: Browns, Ravens On Top Of Division Following Key Wins

Just like that, two AFC North teams with major hype entering the 2023 season find themselves in the basement after one week of the NFL season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals are off to rough 0-1 starts, scoring a combined 10 points total in a 30-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and a 24-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens fought through some significant injuries to pick up a 25-9 win over the Houston Texans, moving to 1-0 on the season.

It’s time for the Week One AFC North recap.

Cleveland Browns 24, Cincinnati Bengals 3

Just a few days after star quarterback Joe Burrow signed the largest contract in NFL history, the Bengals fell flat on their faces in Cleveland. Burrow, who missed the entire preseason and much of training camp with a calf injury, struggled on Sunday, throwing for just 82 yards on 14-of-31 completions before being pulled out of the lopsided loss to the Browns.

While the Bengals struggled mightily, the Browns were very good on the day. Star running back Nick Chubb rushed for 106 yards on 18 carries, while quarterback Deshaun Watson completed 16-of-29 passes for 154 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Watson added another 45 rushing yards on five carries, scoring a touchdown on the ground.

In the win, Cleveland’s defense dominated.

Safety Grant Delpit led the way with eight tackles and a tackle for loss, while pass rushers Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Myles Garrett added one sack each. Cleveland held the Bengals to just 142 total yards on 54 plays, allowing just 24:10 time of possession.

Cleveland sits at 1-0 and travels to Pittsburgh for a Monday Night Football matchup in Week Two, while the Bengals (0-1) host the Baltimore Ravens in Week Two.

Baltimore Ravens 25, Houston Texans 9

The Baltimore Ravens have some of the worst injury luck.

In the season-opening win against the Houston Texans, the Ravens reportedly lost running back J.K. Dobbins to a torn Achilles and then lost safety Marcus Williams to a torn pectoral muscle, ending the season for two key players on both sides of the football.

Debuting first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s new-look offensive attack, the Ravens gained 265 total yards on just 54 plays. Quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for 169 yards and an interception on 17-of-22 passing. The Ravens rushed for 110 yards on 32 carries and scored three touchdowns on the ground.

Dobbins scored a touchdown before exiting with an injury, while backup running back Justice Hill scored two touchdowns in relief. Star rookie Zay Flowers led the Ravens with nine receptions for 78 yards, while linebacker Roquan Smith led the charge defensively with 16 total tackles. Justin Tucker added a late 39-yard field goal to seal the win.