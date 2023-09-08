49ers Week One Friday Injury Report: George Kittle, Charvarius Ward Remain Questionable

The San Francisco 49ers have updated their injury report today, with seven guys cleared to play and two still listed as questionable. Starting cornerback Charvarius Ward and star tight end George Kittle remain questionable ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports San Francisco passed along the news.

49ers injury report

Week1 @ Steelers Questionable

TE George Kittle (groin)

CB Charvarius Ward (heel) Cleared to play

WR Ray-Ray McCloud (wrist)

S Talanoa Hufanga (knee)

LB Oren Burks (knee)

S Tashaun Gipson (knee)

RB Jordan Mason (foot)

K Jake Moody (quad)

DE Nick Bosa (signed) — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 8, 2023

Both Kittle and Ward are key pieces for the 49ers, with Ward being their top cornerback and currently dealing with a heel injury and Kittle among the best all-around tight ends in the NFL. He’s dealing with a groin issue, and both of their statuses are worth monitoring closely.

Those cleared to play include kicker Jake Moody, wide receiver and return man Ray-Ray McCloud, a former Steeler, and All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga. Edge rusher Nick Bosa, who signed a massive contract extension earlier this week to make him the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL, is also cleared for Sunday.

Outside of potentially Ward, everyone on the 49ers’ star-studded defense should be good to go. Hufanga missed practice yesterday, but the safety mentored by Troy Polamalu should be active and ready to play on Sunday. RB Jordan Mason was also cleared for Sunday’s game, and he could play a role behind Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell at running back.

The 49ers signed Matthew Wright, another former Steeler, to their practice squad as an emergency kicker in case Moody, a 2023 third-round pick, wasn’t cleared. But his quad issue seems to be healed and he’ll get his first taste of NFL action on Sunday against Pittsburgh. He was the offensive MVP of the 2023 Shrine Bowl.

For the most part, both Pittsburgh and San Francisco are entering the matchup on Sunday close to full health. It’ll be a great test for the Steelers, with the 49ers among the best teams in the NFL and the Steelers looking to ascend to that level in 2023.