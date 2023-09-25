2023 South Side Questions: How High Is Calvin Austin III’s Ceiling?

The Steelers are now back at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, facing down a long regular season that looks a lot more promising given how things have gone leading up to it. Finishing just above .500 last year, they anticipate being able to compete with any team in the league this season with second-year QB Kenny Pickett leading the way.

They’ve done a great deal to address what they identified as their shortcomings during the offseason, which included addressing the offensive and defensive lines as well as the secondary and the inside linebacker room, which is nearly entirely different from last year. The results have been positive so far.

Even well into the regular season and beyond, there are going to be plenty of questions that need answered. When will the core rookies get to play, or even start? Is the depth sufficient where they upgraded? Can they stand toe-to-toe with the Bengals and the other top teams in the league? We’ll try to frame the conversation in relevant ways as long as you stick with us throughout the season, as we have for many years.

Question: How high is WR Calvin Austin III’s ceiling?

We had to wait a year, but we’re finally beginning to get a glimpse of who WR Calvin Austin III as a player. After missing his rookie season due to a foot injury, he has been on the field and contributing from day one this year.

He had his biggest game so far, even if it came essentially on just one play, striking out for a 72-yard touchdown. It was the Steelers’ second very long touchdown in as many weeks after QB Kenny Pickett connected with WR George Pickens on a 71-yard touchdown last week.

Austin had one other catch, but it went for zero yards. He actually had six targets overall, most of which fell incomplete—and uncatchable. There was one pass that was high that he possibly should have had, but at 5-8, he has a limited catch radius.

That’s just something you have to work around. After all, if he were four inches taller, he probably goes at least two rounds earlier than where he was taken, in the fourth round. That doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty he can do, but it does limit your options to some degree.

That’s the question that has always been asked of Austin. What is his ceiling? As a small outside college receiver who relied on his speed and quickness to win, primarily, how well can he translate that to the NFL level?

So far, it’s working out pretty well. He’s done a lot of work on his route craft, which has been huge for him. He is continuing to expand his versatility with work in the slot, and the more he does that, the better off he is likely to be.

Through three games, Austin has nine receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown. He’s also had some nice returns as a punt returner, including one last night that was called back due to a penalty. On top of that, he displays the willingness of a complete football player, getting involved in the blocking game even though he’s physically at a disadvantage virtually every time.