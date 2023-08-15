‘We Understand Each Other’: Familiarity, Chemistry With Damontae Kazee Helping Keanu Neal Adjust

In a new situation, it helps to have a familiar face. Whether you’re a 10-year veteran or a rookie stepping into a new locker room, having that familiar face that a relationship that is already established is huge.

For new Pittsburgh Steelers safety Keanu Neal, he has that in abundance with veteran safety Damontae Kazee, who is entering his second season in the Black and Gold.

Neal and Kazee have spent five previous seasons together in the NFL as starting teammates in the secondary. The two spent four seasons together with the Atlanta Falcons and then one season together with the Dallas Cowboys, sticking together and playing well off of each other.

Having that familiarity in Pittsburgh is key for Neal, who is stepping into a new situation in Pittsburgh in a new scheme and mostly new faces overall.

Speaking with reporters prior to Tuesday’s padded practice at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Neal spoke highly of Kazee and the relationship the two have, according to video via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Chris Adamski.

“It definitely helps, man. Me and Kazee have been together a long time. …we definitely understand each other,” Neal said, according to video via Adamski. “We know how we play together, how we work off each other, so that chemistry is always good. Chemistry overall is good, period.”

Keanu Neal on assimilation with a new team – it helps to have an old (new) teammate! pic.twitter.com/jhtgKQKtMf — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 15, 2023

Neal was drafted in the first round by the Atlanta Falcons in 2016. Kazee came to Atlanta by way of the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Although Neal missed most of the 2018 and 2019 seasons due to injury, the two spent considerable time starting together.

Both of them left Atlanta in 2021 and signed with the Dallas Cowboys. There, Kazee was a full-time starter while Neal transitioned into more of a rotational role, including playing more in the box, almost like a linebacker. He only played 70 percent of the snaps or more in four games that year.

Last season was the first time the two were apart in their NFL careers. Neal signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal, while Kazee signed with the Steelers. Of course, Kazee missed half the 2022 season after fracturing his arm in the preseason with Pittsburgh last season.

Losing veteran safety Terrell Edmunds in free agency was a big blow to continuity next to star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, but with Kazee and Neal having familiarity and knowing how to play off of each other, the three-safety formations could really take off for the Steelers in 2023.