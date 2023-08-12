‘We Always Believed In Ourselves’: RB Najee Harris Knew Pittsburgh Was Capable Of Offensive Fireworks

The Pittsburgh Steelers started off the preseason with a win in Tampa Bay Friday night, beating the Buccaneers 27-17. The offense showed flashes throughout the contest, starting with a 33-yard TD strike from QB Kenny Pickett to WR George Pickens to get Pittsburgh on the board. WR Calvin Austin III provided an explosive play himself, catching a deep ball from QB Mason Rudolph and taking it 67 yards to the house for the score.

After the game, Najee Harris spoke to the media and was asked about the importance of starting the season with a near-perfect drive to open up 2023.

“Yeah, it was really good, man,” Harris told reporters on video from the team website. “We always believed in ourselves. Even last year, you know, things weren’t how we wanted it to be, but we always seen what we can be and man, the way that we came out here and we stick together and just us bonding this offseason in this camp, it’s been really good. So, us to come down there, execute that and you know, get the other guys good reps, and get experience too.”

The Steelers had multiple scoring drives in their first outing of 2023, kicking things off with the Pickens touchdown followed by an Anthony McFarland Jr. 14-yard touchdown run and the Calvin Austin III long-bomb score. Harris expressed belief that the Steelers could have these offensive fireworks dating back to last season, saying that they were close, but that some things needed to get fixed to see that success on the field.

We saw everything come together Friday night as Pittsburgh’s offense looked impressive through the air. While it may have been a preseason game with a bunch of Tampa Bay’s starters sitting out of the contest, it was what we wanted and needed to see from the offense that has all the weapons and the revamped offensive line to help Kenny Pickett be successful in his second season.

There’s no doubt that the offense will have its peaks and valleys this season. But if they can stick together, they’ll have a chance to come out on top with a pretty passing game or by running it down the opponent’s throats.