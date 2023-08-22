‘There’s A Lot To Like About Pittsburgh’: Former GM Believes Steelers Are The Real Deal This Season

Heading into 2023, many expected the Steelers to be a fringe playoff team that would possibly finish in second or third place in the AFC North.

However, after the past two preseason games, the Steelers’ hype train has taken off with numerous people hopping on the bandwagon. Many were surprised to see the crispness the offense operated with in the preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, going down the field in 10 plays, the drive capped by a touchdown pass from QB Kenny Pickett to WR George Pickens. They showed that drive was no fluke last Saturday against the Buffalo Bills. Facing most of their first-string defense, Pickett and the offense scored touchdowns on back-to-back drives to open the game.

Speaking on The GM Shuffle as a part of DraftKings, former NFL GM and current analyst Michael Lombardi talked about the Steelers and their impressive showing against the Buffalo Bills last weekend. Lombardi mentioned that what Pittsburgh has shown so far shouldn’t be considered just a preseason thing, but something it can take into the regular season as well.

“Pittsburgh, for a team that blown out by Buffalo last year, I remember the 99-yard pass and all that,” Lombardi said on video from DraftKings YouTube channel. “I mean, Pittsburgh has a demeanor about ’em right now that I don’t think it’s just preseason demeanor. I think they’re prepared. You know, we love their coach. We know he’s tough. You know, he’s not gonna fall prey for the accolades in preseason. He’s smart enough to know that. But, you know, Pickett protects the football. Great throw to Freiermuth for the touchdown right down the seam. Their special teams look good. I mean, there’s a lot to like about Pittsburgh now.”

Not only was the offense dominant against the Bills last Saturday night, but the defense looked good too. They harassed QB Josh Allen during the time the first-string offense was in the game for Buffalo, putting pressure on him to get him out of rhythm. They picked off backup QB Matt Barkley three times, stacking turnovers as an opportunistic defense. Even the return game looked good, as Lombardi mentioned, as WR Calvin Austin III had a great punt return to set up a Pickett touchdown pass to TE Pat Freiermuth.

Kenny Pickett to Pat Freiermuth Passing TD (2/1) pic.twitter.com/HNd6bIoBtB — NFL TD Videos (@NFLTDVideos2023) August 19, 2023

Simply put, the Steelers have surpassed expectations through the first two weeks of the preseason. For a team that was supposed to be one of the most boring teams in the league this year, the tune has changed around the league as Pittsburgh is now being seen as a legit contender in the AFC. Their stellar play will need to follow them into the regular season for that expectation to come to fruition, but based on what we’ve seen thus far, we should expect to see Pittsburgh remain hot heading into regular-season play.