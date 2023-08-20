The Terrible Podcast — Steelers Vs. Bills Preseason Game Recap, Nick Herbig Crow Eating, Postgame Comments, & More

Season 14, Episode 11 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Sunday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Saturday night preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

We start with the health of the team coming out of the Saturday night home game. We also talk about the several players that did not participate in the contest throughout the show. Some postgame comments made by head coach Mike Tomlin and a few players are addressed early in this show and throughout it.

Alex and I then get into recapping the Saturday night preseason game and we start with the Steelers’ offense and the first two touchdown drives the first-team unit had before exiting. We talk about the fine showing that quarterback Kenny Pickett had once again in his two series and make sure to go over the long touchdown run by running back Jaylen Warren and what the byproduct of that might be.

We then go through each offensive position group and discuss the play of certain players based on the TV tape of the game. We then do the same on the defensive side of the football and spend extra time talking about rookie outside linebacker Nick Herbig and how definitely needs to stay on the outside based on just 40 preseason snaps played. We both eat some crow for the listeners in this segment. We go in-depth on his growth already as a pass rusher. We also discuss the debut of rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and his Saturday-night interception.

Special teams play also gets covered late in this show. Several snap counts are discussed in this episode, and we make sure to highlight the play of several players on both sides of the football. Several other minor topics not noted in this recap are also discussed in this 87-minute episode.

