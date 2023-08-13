Steelers Used Eight Different Offensive Line Combinations In 2023 Preseason Opener

The Pittsburgh Steelers took 14 offensive linemen into their first preseason game of 2023 on Friday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and all 14 participated in that contest. In total, those 14 offensive linemen were part of eight different combinations throughout the Steelers’ 27-17 win.

As expected, the Steelers’ starting offensive line from left to right on Friday night was Dan Moore Jr., Isaac Seumalo, Mason Cole, James Daniels and Chukwuma Okorafor. Those five players played the opening offensive series and then were done for the night.

The second team unit for the Steelers on Friday night from left to right consisted of rookie Broderick Jones, Kevin Dotson, Kendrick Green, Nate Herbig and Le’Raven Clark. After that group of five played in that configuration, Herbig and Dotson then flipped guard spots as part of the next combination.

Rookie offensive lineman Spencer Anderson entered the game just before halftime and he took over for Dotson at right guard while the previous four members stayed put.

The fifth offensive line combination used on Friday night included Ryan McCollum entering the game at left guard and Herbig taking over for Green at center.

The sixth combination used against the Buccaneers included William Dunkle entering the game at right guard while Anderson moved over one spot to right tackle.

The seventh offensive line combination used had McCollum moving from left guard to center, Anderson moving to left guard, and Dylan Cook entering the contest at right tackle.

Finally, the offensive line combination to end the Friday night contest included Cook flipping sides to left tackle, Dunkle flipping sides to left guard, Green re-entering the game at center, McCollum sliding over to right guard and Anderson moving back to right tackle.

All of the snaps that Jones played on Friday night came at left tackle and Clark only played at right tackle. Another thing to note is that Green only played at center on Friday night. Herbig, Anderson and McCollum all played three different positions against the Buccaneers.

It will be interesting to see if the Steelers work with any new offensive line combinations in their next preseason game, which will take place on Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Will Jones get any snaps at right tackle against the Buffalo Bills? Will Green get any guard snaps? We’ll see.

Steelers Offensive Line Combinations Used In 2023 Preseason Opener

Moore Jr./Seumalo/Cole/Daniels/Okorafor

Jones/Dotson/Green/Herbig/Clark

Jones/Herbig/Green/Dotson/Clark

Jones/Herbig/Green/Anderson/Clark

Jones/McCollum/Herbig/Anderson/Clark

Jones/McCollum/Herbig/Dunkle/Anderson

Jones/Anderson/McCollum/Dunkle/Cook

Cook/Dunkle/Green/McCollum/Anderson