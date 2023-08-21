Steelers Rookie OL Spencer Anderson Plays Four Different Positions In Team’s Second Preseason Game

As expected, the Pittsburgh Steelers once again used a heavy rotation of offensive line groupings during their Saturday night preseason home game against the Buffalo Bills. Eight in total this week as part of the team’s offense having 12 total possessions. The highlight of those groupings was the fact that rookie offensive lineman Spencer Anderson played four different positions during the contest.

The Steelers starting offensive line Saturday night from left to right was: Dan Moore Jr., Isaac Seumalo, Mason Cole, James Daniels, and Chukwuma Okorafor. That group of five played the first two series, a total of seven plays.

The second offensive line grouping that the Steelers used against the Bills from left to right was; Broderick Jones, Kevin Dotson, Kendrick Green, Ryan McCollum, and Dylan Cook. That group played two series, a total of 13 plays.

Next up was the offensive line grouping from left to right of Le’Raven Clark, Dotson, Green, William Dunkle, and Anderson. That lasted for just one series, however, a total of eight plays.

To close out the first half of the Saturday night game, the Steelers used from left to right: Jones, Dotson, Green, Dunkle, and Clark for just one series. At that point, Anderson, the team’s final selection in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Maryland, had only played right tackle. That obviously changed in the second half.

To open the third quarter, the Steelers used from left to right; Clark, Anderson, Green, Dunkle, and Cook for one series, a total of six plays. The next series, seven plays in total, included Jones, McCollum, Green, Dunkle, and Clark from left to right.

Anderson came back into the game for the final four offensive series. The next two series, a total of 12 plays, included Jones, McCollum, Green, Anderson, and Cook from left to right.

Finally, the last two offensive series, a total of six plays, included Jones, McCollum, Anderson, Dunkle, and Cook from left to right with Anderson finally getting to take some snaps at center.

If you’re scoring at home, left tackle was the only position that Anderson didn’t play Saturday night against the Bills. As for other players that played multiple offensive line positions Saturday night, that list included McCollum, who played both guard spots, and Clark, who played both tackle spots.

Green played the most snaps of the offensive lineman Saturday night, 54 in total. Jones, the team’s first round selection this year, was next with 45.

STEELERS OFFENSIVE LINE COMBINATIONS USED IN 2023 PRESEASON GAME VS. BILLS

Moore Jr./Seumalo/Cole/Daniels/Okorafor

Jones/Dotson/Green/McCollum/Cook

Clark/Dotson/Green/Dunkle/Anderson

Jones/Dotson/Green/Dunkle/Clark

Clark/Anderson/Green/Dunkle/Cook

Jones/McCollum/Green/Dunkle/Clark

Jones/McCollum/Green/Anderson/Cook

Jones/McCollum/Anderson/Dunkle/Clark