Steelers Finish 14th In Updated ESPN Power Rankings

With the NFL regular season right around the corner, ESPN has unveiled its latest power rankings. And the Pittsburgh Steelers come in slightly above average. In the list, the Steelers are 14th, one spot up from their post-draft power ranking. The article also offered one player/person on the hot seat entering the season with Steelers beat writer Brooke Pryor choosing OC Matt Canada.

Here’s what she wrote:

“Entering the final year of his contract, Canada has all of the tools — at least on paper — to make his offense successful: a second-year quarterback, a wide receiver on the cusp of a breakout season and an overhauled offensive line. The temperature of Canada’s seat will cool dramatically if the offense can pick up where it left off at the end of the 2022 season, when QB Kenny Pickett threw five touchdowns to one interception and confidently led back-to-back fourth-quarter game-winning drives.”

It’s been a bumpy first two years of Canada’s tenure. The offense has struggled under him, finishing 21st in points per game in 2021 and 26th in that category in 2022. Red zone production has also been an obvious struggle, 23rd in both of his years, while the team has gotten off to notoriously slow starts.

But in fairness to him, he has been along for the ride as Pittsburgh has overhauled its offense, closing the chapter on the Ben Roethlisberger era and entering the Kenny Pickett phase. Pickett took over as starter at halftime of Week Four last season and leading the NFL’s youngest offense, the Steelers went through a million growing pains.

There’s hope for 2023. Pickett and other key players (WR George Pickens, RB Jaylen Warren) are in their second year. The team added TE Darnell Washington, LG Isaac Seumalo, and WR Allen Robinson II while getting playmaker WR Calvin Austin III back from a foot injury. Through two preseason games, the Steelers’ starting offense has been near-perfect, finding the end zone on the three drives they were out there. As we wrote yesterday, they seem past their growing pains.

It’s an encouraging sign heading into Week One though the tough San Francisco 49ers defense to open the season will be one heck of a test. Last year, they finished first in the league in points and yards allowed per game while adding ex-Steelers DT Javon Hargrave in free agency.

In these power rankings, Pittsburgh finished third in the AFC North behind the Cincinnati Bengals (No. 3) and Baltimore Ravens (No. 8), but ahead of the Cleveland Browns (No. 18). Topping the list are the Kansas City Chiefs while the Arizona Cardinals bring up the NFL’s caboose.