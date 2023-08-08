Steelers 2023 Training Camp Injury Report – August 8 – G Kevin Dotson Needed Shoulder Wrapped

The Pittsburgh Steelers conducted their 11th training camp practice of 2023 on Tuesday and after the padded session ended, head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media, but he didn’t provide a health update on the team.

Fortunately, our own Alex Kozora was present again for practice, and he passed along what he saw in terms of participation levels of players.

Kozora reports that safety Minkah Fitzpatrick practiced fully on Tuesday and with that it looks like he should be a full go moving forward after missing the first half of training camp because of a personal issue.

In other news, safety Damontae Kazee (ankle) and outside linebacker Nick Herbig (hip) were both limited on Tuesday, according to Kozora. Kazee isn’t likely to play in the Friday night preseason opener and we’ll have to wait and see if Herbig gets the green light.

Not practicing on Tuesday were safety Tre Norwood (leg), safety Keanu Neal (undisclosed), and running back John Lovett (undisclosed). Norwood was injured during the team’s Sunday practice and there’s been no real update on him since then. Lovett, on the other hand, hasn’t worked much at all since being signed last week. Neal has missed several practices now and is unlikely to play Friday night.

Kozora also reports that defensive end DeMarvin Leal (ankle) and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (ankle) both practiced fully on Tuesday, which is obviously great news with the first preseason game just a few days away. All veteran players who had the day off on Sunday also practiced on Tuesday.

Finally, guard Kevin Dotson finished practice Tuesday after needing his shoulder wrapped about midway through practice. We’ll see if he’s able to go full again on Wednesday when the Steelers conduct their next training camp practice.

Tomlin will meet the media ahead of Wednesday’s practice and should provide an update on players who will likely be held out of the Friday night preseason game at Tampa Bay.