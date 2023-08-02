Steelers 2023 Training Camp Injury Report – August 2 – Significant Knee Injury For Cory Trice Jr.

The Pittsburgh Steelers conducted their sixth training camp practice of 2023 on Wednesday and after the second padded session of the offseason ended, head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the health of the team.
“From an injury perspective, [Damontae] Kazee is still out with an ankle,” Tomlin said. “Cory’s [Trice Jr.] got a significant knee injury. Keanu Neal is being evaluated. [DeMarvin] Leal had a minor ankle or something that caused him to miss a portion of time. Diontae [Johnson], the normal bumps and bruises that that occur this time of year.”
Trice was placed on the Reserve/Injured list on Wednesday after suffering his knee injury on Wednesday. It sounds like he’ll now need surgery. The hope would then be that Trice, selected in the seventh round this year out of Purdue, will be ready to go when the Steelers start their 2024 OTAs.
As Tomlin mentioned, safety Damontae Kazee (ankle) is still sidelined with his ankle injury. That’s been several days now and could be longer. Fellow safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (personal) also failed to practice again on Wednesday and it’s unknown when he will be on the field. We don’t yet know what safety Keanu Neal is dealing with as of Wednesday.
As for defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal, he seemed to sustain an ankle injury on Wednesday but that does not appear to be serious, according to Alex Kozora. Additionally, inside linebacker Elandon Roberts (undisclosed) reportedly practiced fully on Wednesday after getting dinged up on Tuesday, according to Kozora.
Kozora also passed along word that he did not see new running back John Lovett on Wednesday.
The Steelers next training camp practice will take place on Thursday at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA.