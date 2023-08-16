Steelers 2023 Training Camp Diary: Day 15

The second-to-last Pittsburgh Steelers training camp practice at Saint Vincent College took place Wednesday in Latrobe. Let’s talk about what happened on the field.

Camp Notes (Day 15)

– Injury roundup: Not practicing today for the Steelers were OG Nate Herbig (shoulder) and DL Larry Ogunjobi (right foot). Herbig’s injury seems minor while Ogunjobi remains in a boot. Still, a short list for this time of year. Limited to individual work today were S Tre Norwood (right leg), LB Nick Kwiatkoski (right shoulder), and NT Keeanu Benton (right ankle). Norwood wore a full compression sleeve on his right leg. Kwiatkoski had a band and wrap under his shoulder pad and went through individual and special teams periods. None of those three worked in the team period.

The new players, CBs Lavert Hill and Nevelle Clarke along with RB Xazavian Valladay worked in full during the team periods today.

– CB Joey Porter Jr. remains the first Steeler to come down the stairs. He has most days.

– New LB Forrest Rhyne spent plenty of time hanging around LBs Coach Aaron Curry before practice.

– Nice gesture by WR Gunner Olszewski as he took the field. Normally, players just give high-fives to the fans who line the stairs and pathway that spill out onto the practice field. But Olszewski ran down the whole fenceline to high-five as many people as he possibly could.

– In warmups, first- and second-team offensive lines.

First Team: Dan Moore Jr.-Isaac Seumalo-Mason Cole-James Daniels-Chuwuma Okorafor

Second Team: Broderick Jones-Kevin Dotson-Kendrick Green-Bill Dunkle-Le’Raven Clark

Spencer Anderson saw third-team center work in warmups and practiced there throughout the day in team period.

– Jordan Byrd, Calvin Austin III, Gunner Olszewski, and a little bit of Minkah Fitzpatrick fielding punts before practice got going. Austin participated in the “PR challenge” but could only catch four before being unable to handle the fifth.

Austin and Byrd went through another PR drill. While holding one football, they had to catch another, and throw the ball they were holding into the air and catch both. Austin was much more controlled and balanced than Byrd, who struggled here.

– Spotted some other Steelers front office members watching practice from the sideline. Analyst/scout Tosin Kazeem and Pro/College Scout Dennis MacInnis.

– Newly hired offensive assistant Glenn Thomas worked with the wide receivers during the individual period.

– Offensive line working on combo blocks during individual period. Two offensive linemen next to each other blocking an o-lineman on the other end of the line of scrimmage with another lineman moonlighting as a linebacker so the offense can work on how the block forms. Who stays on the first man, who climbs to the next level.

– During the period, the tight ends ran some fade routes to back right corner of the end zone. Darnell Washington made a fantastic one-handed grab. It was on air, no defensive backs, but showed off his skill set. He made those plays at his Pro Day and Combine.

– Later in practice during the special teams period, LBs Coach Aaron Curry had the whole inside linebacker room gathered around him on the bench watching tape on the tablet. Many players immediately watch the film in these moments, including Mike Tomlin and LB Elandon Roberts, going over something together for a few minutes.

First Team Session (Seven Shots)

1. Isaiahh Loudermilk and Cam Heyward the defensive tackles. Kwon Alexander and Cole Holcomb the inside linebackers. Damontae Kazee and Minkah Fitzpatrick the safety pairing with Patrick Peterson, Levi Wallace, and Chandon Sullivan the corners, Sullivan in the slot. Offensive line of Moore-Seumalo-Cole-Daniels-Okorafor. Diontae Johnson and George Pickens on the outside with Allen Robinson II in the slot.

Empty set initially before Najee Harris motions in. Harris gets the carry but LB Kwon Alexander flies through his gap, forcing Harris lateral and to his left. The run goes nowhere, and Harris is well short.

2. Give again to Harris. He’s stopped inside the 1-yard line but definitely short of the end zone. LB Cole Holcomb and several others piling on to keep him from crossing the plane.

3. Empty set initially with RB Jaylen Warren motioning in. Warren gets the carry between center and right guard and rolls over the goal line for the offense’s first score.

4. Anthony McFarland Jr. in at running back. Second-team defense comes in. Armon Watts and Montravius Adams the defensive tackles. Joey Porter Jr. and James Pierre the cornerbacks, Elijah Riley in the slot, with Elandon Roberts and Mark Robinson the inside linebackers. Pickett boots right. Robinson chases and applies pressure. Pickett is running out of room, everyone flowing to the right corner, but WR Diontae Johnson smartly stops up, still right side but not drifting towards the back pylon. He’s open and Pickett sees him, but the pass is off the mark, too high. It hits off Johnson’s outstretched hand and is incomplete.

5. Offensive line of Jones-Dotson-Cole-McCollum-Anderson. McFarland motions in after being split out empty initially. Cody White, Calvin Austin III, and Dez Fitzpatrick the wide receivers. McFarland runs up the gut. He’s stopped initially but the line gets a second surge to push and will McFarland over the goal line for the score. Touchdown.

As the rep ended and dust settled, Minkah Fitzpatrick still praised the defense. “Good stop, D” as he made the case that McFarland should’ve been ruled short with his forward progress initially stopped. Still, an offensive score is how it’ll go down in the Depot books (and in Mike Tomlin’s mind).

6. Madre Harper and Chris Wilcox the cornerbacks. Wide receivers of Mile Boykin, Calvin Austin III, and Gunner Olszewski in the slot. Warren run right side and he gets over the goal line without much resistance, S Miles Killebrew unable to stop him in time and Warren scores standing up.

7. Like yesterday, the offense rallied from being down 3-1 to tie things up at three. And like yesterday, Mike Tomlin calls the starting offense and defense to go against each other for the tiebreaking rep. Anthony McFarland Jr. is slot left. George Pickens runs an effective slant to cross Patrick Peterson’s face off the line and Pickett puts it on him for the uncontested score, the offense coming back from 3-1 to win 4-3 for the second-straight day.

Wide Receiver vs DB 1v1

1. Diontae Johnson has a step on Levi Wallace down the right sideline, tracks the ball, and makes the catch on the sideline in the end zone. Not 100 percent sure if he got both feet down but I think he did. A nice grab over his shoulder, regardless.

2. Elijah Riley with early contact trying to knock Allen Robinson II’s hands down as they run downfield. He’s able to break the pass up as Robinson flashes late hands for the ball but this may have been flagged in-game.

3. Patrick Peterson gets handsy like a high school prom with George Pickens downfield. Pass goes over both their heads. Incomplete.

4. Good slant by WR Cody White to cross James Pierre’s face and beat him for the catch. DBs Coach Grady Brown getting on Pierre a bit for less-than-stellar technique.

5. Brown reminds CB Luq Barcoo to have his hands up before his rep. Barcoo runs downfield with WR Miles Boykin and gets his head around on the catch point, breaking it up. Boykin limped a bit getting back to the wide receiver line but would be ok after taking a knee for a moment.

6. Diontae Johnson puts on the brakes and sits down to create space on Lavert Hill for the catch.

7. Dez Fitzpatrick jabs out and stems back inside to cross up Nevelle Clarke to make the grab. Good shake on the route to create space.

8. Jordan Byrd works against Hill’s leverage to win outside for the easy grab.

9. Hakeem Butler gets a half-step/step on CB Chris Wilcox downfield but can’t make the play, the ball slightly underthrown and Butler trying to pull it off Wilcox.

10. Cody White beats Kenny Robinson to the right corner, Robinson slipping and falling as he tries to break with him. The pass is out in front and incomplete towards the front right pylon.

11. Slant from George Pickens. James Pierre is there and dives but can’t get a hand on the ball. Pickens keeps vision on it and makes the grab.

12. Diontae Johnson trying to beat Minkah Fitzpatrick to the left corner, but the pass is also too far in front and incomplete.

13. Wilcox with a nice breakup on Calvin Austin III, who runs a short curl.

14. Slot fade by Allen Robinson II with Patrick Peterson covering. Quarterback connection not super strong and this one also seems to miss its mark out in front. Incomplete.

15. Minkah Fitzpatrick faceguards Pickens, who has the ball hit off his left hand and incomplete.

16. Barcoo does well to match Dez Fitzpatrick on his pivot route but seems to give up at the end and let Fitzpatrick make the catch without trying to drive and contest it.

17. Miles Boykin beats Clarke on a slant in the end zone for an easy win.

18. Good route by Calvin Austin III to stem outside before breaking in to shake and make the grab on Elijah Riley.

19. Cody White makes a nice snag on a fade working on Madre Harper, but I don’t know if White got both feet in.

20. Fitzpatrick tries to undercut Pat Freiermuth on a corner route to the back left pylon. But the ball is perfectly placed, and Fitzpatrick can’t get a hand on it, Freiermuth making the grab.

21. Hill breaks up a pass intended for Gunner Olszewski on an out route.

22. Diontae Johnson crosses Levi Wallace’s face on a slant for a score.

23. Darnell Washington pushes on Damontae Kazee’s back but breaks inside and makes the grab on an in-cut for the touchdown.

24. George Pickens makes an awesome one-handed grab going up over James Pierre. More ridiculous-looks-routine from him.

25. Slot fade by Calvin Austin III over Chandon Sullivan for a touchdown left side.

26. Tight coverage by Clarke forces an incompletion to Boykin.

27. Cody White late to get his head around with Hill covering. Pass incomplete.

28. Hakeem Butler beats Madre Harper’s jam and beats him for a slant.

29. Inside/outside move by Dez Fitzpatrick, good change of direction to leave Clarke in the dust for the score in the back of the end zone.

30. Fitzpatrick grabby initially on Pickens, who makes the grab on a dig route.

31. Kenny Robinson jams Connor Heyward on the line. Heyward gets through but the pass is behind and over his head and incomplete.

Second Team Session

1. Ball at midfield. Montravius Adams and Cam Heyward the defensive tackle pairing. Anthony McFarland Jr. good cut left side and gets about 5. Forced to go up the middle with T.J. Watt free backside.

2. Keanu Neal and Minkah Fitzpatrick the safety pairing. Elandon Roberts and Kwon Alexander the inside linebackers. Jaylen Warren carry up the middle for 5 before being tackled.

3. Big nickel pairing with three safeties on the field: Fitzpatrick, Neal, and Kazee against 12 personnel. Nice juke from McFarland on Cam Heyward and get works hard to get 3. “Way to run, 2-6” Mike Tomlin calls out. McFarland has run tougher this camp, especially the last few practices.

4. Loudermilk and Adams the defensive tackles. Kenny Pickett in the gun. Counter run with Jaylen Warren on the carry. Looked like Alexander kept Warren wide until Damontae Kazee turned into a heat-seeking missile and knocked them all down. No gain, perhaps a short loss.

5. Nick Herbig and Markus Golden the outside linebacker pairing. Kendrick Green in at center. Spencer Anderson at right tackle. Joey Porter Jr. coming in at left cornerback with the second team. Nice job by RB Greg Bell on the carry to juke Herbig and put his foot in the ground to get vertical for 7 yards before safety Trenton Thompson takes him down.

6. Offensive line of Broderick Jones-Kevin Dotson-Kendrick Green-Bill Dunkle-Spencer Anderson. Darius Hagans gets 3 yards before Herbig and Kazee combine for the stop.

7. Holcomb and Robinson the inside linebacker duo. Mitch Trubisky under center. Toss left to Hagans but a good angle and play from Kenny Robinson takes him down after a run of about 2.

8. Porter and Pierre the outside corners with Elijah Riley in the slot. Offense gets to the line but has to re-huddle and reset. Loss of 3 here as NT Breiden Fehoko messes the whole run up. “I like that big run shit, B!” Mike Tomlin calls out to Fehoko.

9. Xazavian Valladay carry left side. Gain of 3 before being stopped by Nevelle Clarke, No. 33 on defense tackling No. 33 on offense. The magic of training camp.

10. Chris Wilcox and Clarke the outside corners with Lavert Hill in the slot. Miles Killebrew and Jalen Elliott the safety pairing, Manny Jones and Breiden Fehoko up front. Quincy Roche the left outside linebacker. Mason Rudolph in the game. Valladay with a good run of 4 yards here. Worked hard for it.

11. Offensive line of Le’Raven Clark-Ryan McCollum-Spencer Anderson-Bill Dunkle-Dylan Cook. Kendrick Green in at fullback. Not sure who had the carry here, maybe Bell, but it goes for 3. Good job by CB Luq Barcoo to stick his nose in and help make the stop.

12. Valladay toss right. Heavy contact on this one with a loud tackle. Know Barcoo was in there along with others. I’ll give it another gain of 3. Big impact to end the full-tackle period.

Third Team Session

1. Ball on the offense’s 44. Alexander and Holcomb the inside linebacker pairing. Fitzpatrick and Kazee the starting safeties. Peterson and Wallace on the outside with Sullivan in the slot. Kenny Pickett drops back and looks for TE Pat Freiermuth right side with Peterson in the area. Freiermuth never really saw it and the pass wasn’t that close. Incomplete.

2. T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith the outside linebackers, Isaiahh Loudermilk and Cam Heyward the defensive tackles. Dig from Pickett to Pickens is complete for 14 yards, though Highsmith had clear backside pressure and pulled up from what would’ve been a sack in a game.

3. Neal, Fitzpatrick, and Kazee all on the field at once against 11 personnel. Neal blitzes off the edge and Holcomb up the middle, both free and unblocked. Pickett rolls left and hits Darnell Washington for 11 yards against Kwon Alexander. But again, this wasn’t blocked well and would’ve been a quick sack.

4. Calvin Austin III and Allen Robinson II on the outside with Diontae Johnson in the slot. Zach Gentry goes in motion. Patrick Peterson slot blitz, picked up well enough by Jaylen Warren. Nothing there for Pickett as he tucks and runs. Tough start to the period for the offense.

5. Golden and Herbig the outside linebackers. Porter and Pierre the corners, Roberts and Robinson in the middle. Mitch Trubisky comes in. Climbs the pocket and hits Johnson with a pass for 18 yards against James Pierre.

6. Offensive line of Broderick Jones-Kevin Dotson-Kendrick Green-Ryan McCollum-Spencer Anderson. DeMarvin Leal with pressure and a would-be sack. Trubisky eats the play and tucks and runs.

7. Herbig nearly jumps offsides. Trubisky looks for Cody White left side with a well-thrown ball on Pierre’s tight coverage. But White can’t finish and the ball hits off his hands incomplete. I would consider this a drop.

8. Defense mugs every gap. Trubisky has nothing available to him and he runs again, the defense really stifling here.

9. Mason Rudolph sprint right. Has Jordan Byrd open in the right flat, but he drops the ball. Hill covering but not impacting the result.

10. 3×1 bunch with WR Hakeem Butler the point man of the stack. Rudolph under center. Play-action. Complete on a Y-over crossing route to Connor Heyward working on CB Chris Wilcox. A nicely thrown ball by Rudolph on the money for 21 yards.

11. Forrest Rhyne and Tanner Muse the inside linebacker combination. Rudolph gets the ball out quickly to Gunner Olszewski on a crosser for 6 yards against zone coverage.

12. Jalen Elliott and Trenton Thompson the safety pairing. James Nyamwaya and Jonathan Marshall the defensive tackle duo. Six defensive backs on the field. Good throw by Mason Rudolph complete to Dez Fitzpatrick between two defenders for a pickup of 25 yards. Defense showed blitz pre-snap but then bailed on the snap.

Fourth Team Session

1. Ball on the offense’s 36. Adams and Heyward the defensive tackle pairing. George Pickens and Diontae Johnson on the outside with Allen Robinson II in the slot. Chandon Sullivan the nickel corner. Handoff to Najee Harris for just 1, Cole Holcomb meeting Harris in the hole.

2. Porter and Wallace on the outside with Peterson in the slot. Dime package with Neal, Fitzpatrick, and Kazee on the field. Holcomb the lone inside linebacker. Cam Heyward beats Mason Cole and pressures Kenny Pickett, who spins off and ultimately doesn’t even try to throw the ball.

3. Holcomb and Roberts the inside linebacker pairing. Pickett complete to Pickens on a curl for 5 yards, Peterson giving him a quick and hard shove.

4. T.J. Watt with his hand down as the left defensive end. Pickett checks down short to Pickens for 6. Bell rung as Riley hits him in the helmet region. Pickens a little slow to get up but he was ok. Moment where those Guardian Caps really come in handy.

5. DeMarvin Leal-Breiden Fehoko-Isaiahh Loudermilk the defensive line trio. Robinson and Alexander at inside linebacker. Connor Heyward initially lines up as a fullback before motioning to Y-off. Trubisky play-action and hits Olszewski on a dig. He’s a little slow upfield, unsure which way to pivot, but it’s a gain of 14 before Kenny Robinson thuds him.

6. Jet run to Calvin Austin III working right to left for a pickup of 9. Elijah Riley blitzing from the backside so this worked well for the offense, running away from it.

7. Offensive line of: Le’Raven Clark-Bill Dunkle-Spencer Anderson-Ryan McCollum-Dylan Cook. Darnell Washington forgets to get into the huddle and the offense is short a man, forced to reset. Good run and burst left side by Greg Bell, who gets a healthy gain of 14, capturing the edge before he’s chased out of bounds.

8. Valladay in at running back. Dan Chisena and Hakeem Butler on the outside at wide receiver and Jordan Byrd in the slot. Hill the nickel corner. Butler open underneath on a curl for 4, Rudolph the passer. Barcoo tags and wraps up.

9. David Perales and Quincy Roche the outside linebackers. Jonathan Marshall and Manny Jones the defensive tackles. A 3-4 over front with Roche playing off-ball and stepping into the A gap. Valladay on the carry but Tanner Muse meets him at the line for no gain, a strong run fill by Muse.

O-line vs D-line

1. T.J. Watt swipes and gains the edge on Chukwuma Okorafor.

2. Okorafor seals Watt’s failed cross chop attempt.

3. Montravius Adams swims over James Daniels.

4. Adams with a nice bull rush to swim combo to beat Daniels again.

5. Armon Watts tries to bull rush Mason Cole but is over his toes and falls forward, going to the ground. Balance has been an issue with him in these drills.

6. Cole with an aggressive set but Watts wins here, quickly knocking Cole’s hands down and getting by for an easy win.

7. Bull to rip moves by Cam Heyward fail against Isaac Seumalo.

8. Heyward goes to the tried-and-true long arm that moves Seumalo backwards.

9. Nick Herbig has a step to the edge on Dan Moore Jr. but loses balance at the top, playing a bit too out of control. He falls down.

10. Nice job by Moore to defend Herbig’s inside spin move.

11. Good leverage by David Perales to stab and get under Spencer Anderson’s pads.

12. Nice outside/inside head-fake by Perales to beat Anderson easily.

13. DeMarvin Leal late swim move past Bill Dunkle.

14. Dunkle does better to lock up Leal here.

15. They go again and it looks more WWE than NFL, both ending up on the ground.

16. Tomlin wants it one more time. Like the first rep, Leal has a late swim over Dunkle. Good battle.

17. Fehoko’s bull doesn’t work on Green and he falls.

18. Green seals Fehoko upfield. I’m telling you, Green has really looked impressive in these reps the last three practices.

19. Swim and rip by Isaiahh Loudermilk to get past Ryan McCollum.

20. McCollum moves well laterally to handle Loudermilk’s rip this time.

21. Broderick Jones seals Quincy Roche upfield. Roche might have been able to corner late but it’s a good rep for Jones.

22. Similar situation here, Jones quickly taking away the edge with Roche gaining a half-step late in the rep.

23. Dylan Cook has no problem defending Toby Ndukwe’s cross chop.

24. Cook again seals Ndukwe’s cross chop.

25. Dunkle handles Jonathan Marshall’s cross chop/rip move.

26. Dunkle able to re-fit his hands and absorb Marshall’s bull rush.

27. Herbig slips trying to turn corner against Jones.

28. Not sure of my notes here. Herbig used an outside spin but I don’t know who won this rep between him and Jones.

29. Jones wins this one, steering Herbig upfield.

30. Good hand placement and win by Green against James Nyamwaya.

31. Green slides upfield and handles Nyamwaya as he tries to gain the edge.

32. Great snatch/trap and chop by Green to knock down Nyamwaya’s hands immediately off the line. Big win here.

33. Manny Jones beats Ryan McCollum.

34. They go again. This time, Jones can’t disengage from McCollum.

35. Tiebreaker. Jones is able to discard McCollum late.

36. Strong rep here from Dunkle on Fehoko. One of Dunkle’s better reps.

37. Back-to-back wins from Dunkle, anchoring on Fehoko’s bull rush.

Fifth Team Session

1. High red zone/red zone drill. Ball at the defense’s 25 to start and slowly moved downfield with each gain. Loudermilk and Adams the defensive tackles. Pony grouping with McFarland slot right. Pickett strong throw over the middle to Diontae Johnson down to the 4, a gain of 21.

2. Fitzpatrick and Kazee the safeties. Chandon Sullivan in the slot. Pickens and Johnson on the outside, Robinson in the slot. Najee Harris gets the handoff and bursts up the middle for a good 4-yard touchdown run.

3. Second team comes in. Offensive line of Broderick Jones-Kevin Dotson-Kendrick Green-Bill Dunkle-Spencer Anderson. Wide receivers are Calvin Austin III and Dez Fitzpatrick on the outside, Gunner Olszewski in the slot. Mitch Trubisky in at quarterback, Jaylen Warren in at running back. Trubisky pass attempt. Emphasis on attempt. Markus Golden rushes in and is right in Trubisky’s face. Trubisky throws it but the pressure does its job, the pass intended for seemingly no one.

4. Empty set, Warren slot left. Trubisky hits him on an out route for a gain of 9, James Pierre the first defender to wrap him up.

5. Third and 1. Defensive line of Leal-Fehoko-Loudermilk. Roberts and Robinson the inside linebacker duo. Herbig and Golden are the EDGEs. Trubisky under center. Open-hand fake and boot to the right with Warren running into the right flat. He’s open and the pass is complete before Trenton Thompson pushes him out of bounds for a gain of 6.

6. Elijah Riley in the slot with Porter and Pierre on the outside at corner. Trubisky backpedals and chucks it deep. TE Zach Gentry is in the area but doesn’t really see the ball and it’s well out of the back of the end zone anyway. He had no chance. Kenny Robinson covering.

7. Marshall and Fehoko the defensive tackles. Fehoko with a veteran move, kicking the football back a foot as he gets onto the field with the offense still huddling. Every inch counts. Tomlin calls out to Elandon Roberts to make a play pre-snap. He does. McFarland run left side and Roberts is there to fill for no gain.

8. Third teamers come in. Offensive line of Le’Raven Clark-Ryan McCollum-Kendrick Green-Bill Dunkle-Dylan Cook. Gunner Olszewski in the slot. Mitch Trubisky pass over the middle complete to TE Rodney Williams, who makes a falling catch between two defenders for an 11-yard touchdown. That’s how practice ends.

Camp Summary

– Big takeaway of the day. Pittsburgh’s pass rush won. Felt like the first week. Quarterbacks under siege, a lot of tucking and running. Offense hasn’t been as crisp to begin the week, though the Steelers’ defense is getting healthier, especially in the secondary. Kazee, Neal, Porter returning full.

– Spencer Anderson is getting a lot of talk at center but he’s basically replaced Le’Raven Clark as the second-string right tackle. That’s just as notable, if not moreso. Really liking Anderson’s odds of making the squad.

– RB Greg Bell has good burst. I can see him hanging around the practice squad. And as I mentioned above, I’ve seen some tough runs from Anthony McFarland I haven’t seen in the past and really hadn’t seen in camp until yesterday and today.

– Another good day for WR Diontae Johnson, who hasn’t had a bad day since a quiet start to camp when he wasn’t so much bad as he was just not seeing a lot of targets. Since, Pickett has looked his way a ton.

– WR Cody White’s strong start to camp has gone a bit quieter. It’s not bad but not as scorching as it once was. I don’t see him making the 53. Continue to be impressed by WR Dez Fitzpatrick. Quality athlete who can break down and change directions. I think he can stick on the practice squad alongside White.

– Kwon Alexander is just a menace against the run. He’s everywhere. All the inside linebackers are playing the run well. And there’s been a heavy rotation of the top four this week. They’re all mixing and matching. Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, Mark Robinson, and Alexander.

– I’m not sure I’ve seen OT Dan Moore Jr. have a bad rep since the first week of camp. I mean, I’m sure he has but it hasn’t been in my notes. He’s been really steady and gotten 95-percent of the first-team left tackle reps this camp and hasn’t taken a single snap with the backups. The other 5-percent have come as first-string right tackle.

Saint Vincent Photo Of The Day

As mentioned earlier, Aaron Curry gathering around the ILBs during a special teams period.

Tight end Elbie Nickel is one of the first great receivers in franchise history. A three-time Pro Bowler, he led the NFL in yards per reception in 1949, averaging 24.3 yards per grab. A 17th round pick, he spent his entire career with Pittsburgh and his records would stand (329 receptions, 5,131 yards, 37 touchdowns) until Heath Miller came along.

