Sippin’ On Gin And Juice: Diontae Johnson Reveals New Nickname For Duo With George Pickens

He’s been known as NFL Youngboy (against his will) and GP, but Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has a new nickname, courtesy of fellow wideout Diontae Johnson, who nicknamed the duo “Gin and Juice” on his Instagram Story.

Johnson has gone by Juice on his social media for a while now, and his combination with Pickens would make him the Gin to Johnson’s Juice. While also a cocktail, Gin and Juice is also the name of a 1993 smash hit by Snoop Dogg, who’s a Steelers fan.

It’s a good nickname, but no one is going to remember it if Pickens and Johnson can’t perform up to expectations this season. The Pickens hype is even higher now than it was last season when he was a camp darling. Still, the Steelers don’t need him to be a world-beater, just someone who can show he’s improved the little things and can be more than just a go-route threat.

Johnson had a frustrating 2022 season, unable to crack 1,000 yards or score a touchdown. While I have little doubt in my mind he’ll find the end zone this year, getting back to a 1,000-yard season is something I want to see from Johnson and something he’s more than capable of doing.

More than maybe anyone on the team, Johnson was a byproduct of the situation he was in last season. It wasn’t as if he wasn’t making himself a threat, as he was the most open receiver in the league. But after signing a two-year, $36.71 million contract extension that kicks in this season, fans are expecting a lot more out of him. If the offense takes a noticeable step forward and Johnson can’t return to his pre-2022 form, fans are going to have their minds on his money and the criticism is only going to get louder.

It’s not necessarily fair the criticism Johnson’s received, given he’s well past his drop issues. There’s still a head-scratching play or two sprinkled into each season, but especially with the shiny new toy in Pickens opposite him, it seems as if we’re too soon to forget how dominant Johnson can be.

Frankly, I’m not really worried about that though. I think both Johnson and Pickens are going to step up and improve from 2022 and help lead an improved Pittsburgh passing attack. The Acrisure Stadium DJ better have some Snoop Dogg ready for this season.