Several Ex-Steelers Cut From Current Teams Ahead Of Roster Deadline

Final roster cutdown day around the NFL is always a tough one for players and executives. It’s important to remember that this is a dream coming to an end for players that are cut ahead of the 53-man roster deadline.

While some will get another opportunity elsewhere to keep pursing their NFL dreams, for many the dream is coming to an end.

A number of former Pittsburgh Steelers across the NFL landscape were part of the cuts ahead of Thursday’s 4 p.m. roster cutdown deadline. Below is a tracker of the handful of former Steelers who were cut as part of the 53-man roster deadline across the NFL landscape.

Atlanta Falcons

-Carlos Davis, DT — A 2020 seventh-round pick out of Nebraska, Davis stuck around in Pittsburgh for three seasons primarily on the practice squad. With injuries piling up defensively in the trenches last season, Davis was elevated from the practice squad to play in one game, that coming in Week Eight against the Philadelphia Eagles, the game that Larry Ogunjobi missed due to injury. In the loss to the Eagles, Davis saw just 12 snaps on defense, but he was able to register his first career sack, bringing down Jalen Hurts. Davis was not re-signed in the offseason or offered a Reserve/Futures deal and eventually signed with Atlanta on Aug. 7 before he was released.

-Mathew Sexton, WR

-Delontae Scott, OLB

Buffalo Bills

-Jace Sternberger, TE — Sternberger spent training camp and the preseason in 2021 and 2022 with the Steelers before he was part of final cuts. He spent the 2021 season with the Steelers on the practice squad, but was out of the NFL in 2022, starring in the USFL with the Birmingham Stallions this season before landing with the Bills.

Carolina Panthers

-Matthew Wright, K — Wright stepped in during the 2022 season for the Steelers with Chris Boswell injured and performed quite admirably. In four games with the Steelers last season, Wright connected on 12-of-14 field goals and was 7-of-7 on extra points.

Detroit Lions

-Benny Snell Jr., RB — A fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Kentucky, Snell spent four seasons with the Steelers, playing in 60 career games with five starts. Snell rushed 275 times for 982 yards and seven touchdowns, adding another 17 receptions for 114 yards. Snell was not re-signed after the 2022 season and eventually joined the Detroit Lions in mid-August but was unable to secure a 53-man roster spot.

Green Bay Packers

-Cody Chrest, WR

Houston Texans

-Steven Sims Jr., WR — Sims was a key receiver down the stretch in the 2022 season for the Steelers, hauling in a big 28-yard catch down the middle against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17, setting up a key come-from-behind win for the Black and Gold. In 14 games last season, Sims hauled in 14 passes for 104 yards and added 13 carries for 70 yards. He had signed with the Texans as a free agent.

-Rashaad Coward, OL — Signed as a free agent in 2021, Coward ended up getting released by the Steelers in October of the 2021 season and signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars a few days later. Coward ended up getting cut by Jacksonville after just a week with the team and landed back on the Steelers’ practice squad in November. He was activated to the team’s Active/Inactive roster four times late in the season, playing just two offensive snaps and 16 special teams snaps. Coward signed with the Texans on Aug. 8.

-Khalil Davis, DL

Indianapolis Colts

-James Washington, WR — A former second-round pick of the Steelers, Washington hasn’t worn the Black and Gold since the 2021 season. Last year, Washington spent time on Injured Reserve with the Dallas Cowboys before returning late in the year, playing in just two games and seeing one target. This offseason, Washington spent time with the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts before being cut by both teams.

-Jason Huntley, RB

Kansas City Chiefs

-Chris Oladokun, QB

Los Angeles Chargers

-Tae Crowder, LB

Miami Dolphins

-Malik Reed, OLB — The Steelers traded for Reed from the Denver Broncos right around this time last year, adding experienced depth to the outside linebacker room. Once T.J. Watt went down with an injury, Reed was elevated into a bigger role and struggled. He played in 14 games with two starts last season, recording just 1.0 sack. He had signed with the Dolphins as a free agent.

-Mark Gilbert, CB

New England Patriots

-Corliss Waitman, P

New Orleans Saints

-Jesse James, TE — The Outlaw, James spent four seasons with the Steelers from 2015-18, playing 56 career games with 36 starts. In those 56 games with the Steelers, James hauled in 120 receptions for 1,189 yards and nine touchdowns. He left the Steelers in free agency after the 2018 season, signing with the Detroit Lions. James spent two years with the Lions, a season with Chicago and two games with Cleveland last season before latching on with the Saints this offseason.

New York Giants

-Donovan Jeter, DL

Philadelphia Eagles

-Deon Cain, WR – Cain was a member of the Steelers for parts of the 2019 and 2020 seasons, playing eight total games. Cain had five receptions for 72 yards in those eight games with the Steelers on six targets. Cain later spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles and Birmingham Stallions of the USFL before returning to the Eagles this summer.

San Francisco 49ers

-Taco Charlton, OLB

Seattle Seahawks

-Chris Steele, CB — An undrafted free agent out of USC in 2022, Steele spent last summer with the Steelers before being cut from the 90-man roster. He signed with Seattle in the offseason but was cut Monday.

Tennessee Titans

-Alize Mack, TE

Washington Commanders

-Abdullah Anderson, DL