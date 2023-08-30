Seven Steelers Who Shouldn’t Rest Easy Just Yet After Making Initial 53-Man Roster

One thing that we know about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ current 53-man roster, for all of the analysis that has already gone into it, is that it’s going to change. It will probably change at some point today, and perhaps even more before the start of the season, then periodically throughout the year. The ‘final’ 53-man roster is always just a starting point.

While four former draft picks were either traded or released over the past few days, there is still the potential for others to lose their jobs at some point in the near future—not to mention other fringe players without the same history with the team. We’ll break down the most vulnerable members of the current roster below, who shouldn’t take quite as much stock in their job security.

P Braden Mann

This one is extremely obvious but has to be acknowledged, anyway. The Steelers have two punters on the roster. That won’t be the case by September 10. There’s a good chance it won’t be the case by the end of the day. Maybe even by the time this article runs, we’ll be down to one. And yes, it’s extremely, perhaps overwhelmingly likely that the punter who goes is Braden Mann. The Steelers are presumably trying to trade him. Just to cover my bases, however, let’s say there is an off chance they would consider trading Pressley Harvin III for the right price if no offer is made for Mann.

DL Isaiahh Loudermilk / Armon Watts

Loudermilk was on my list of former draft picks who were in danger of missing the 53-man roster. Whenever you have a defensive line group in a 3-4 front that has seven members, there is going to be somebody who is vulnerable. In my opinion, Loudermilk has a little more to worry about than Armon Watts, the 2023 veteran addition who also made the team. But really, either one of them could be the proverbial 53rd man on the roster (after the extra punter is gone), the first player who is waived or released if a roster move needs to be made.

OL Dylan Cook

Although his making the roster is certainly a feelgood story, there’s no guarantee it’s all tulips and daisies from here on out. Cook is probably the ninth lineman who will be inactive on gamedays. Almost exclusively a tackle with a recent introduction to playing guard, his lack of position flexibility where they already have a strong top three could mean the Steelers wind up trying to stick him onto the practice squad. Especially if they want to acquire a more skilled and natural backup center. I think Spencer Anderson’s five-position versatility leaves him relatively safe.

WR Gunner Olszewski

The quarterbacks love him, but do the coaches? Olszewski’s best shot at sticking to the roster is Calvin Austin III being unable to handle all of the return duties, leaving the kick return job open for the veteran. Yet Steven Sims is now a free agent, and the Steelers replaced Olszewski with Sims last year.

DB James Pierre / Elijah Riley

Pierre and Riley are clearly the two defensive backs on the lowest rung of the depth chart, and at this point I’m not sure that Riley doesn’t hold more value than Pierre. He did not have his best season on special teams and has not made significant progress at cornerback. If Cory Trice Jr. didn’t get hurt, he wouldn’t be here.