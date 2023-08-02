Report: Steelers To Host DB Joshua Kalu For Workout Thursday

After placing rookie seventh-round pick Cory Trice Jr. on the Reserve/Injured list Wednesday following a knee injury suffered Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers are continuing to update the rolodex in the secondary.

According to a report from NFL Insider Aaron Wilson, the Steelers will host former Tennessee Titans defensive back Joshua Kalu for a workout Thursday in Latrobe.

Former #Titans DB Joshua Kalu to work out for Steelers on Thursday, per a league source

Kalu spent four seasons with the Tennessee Titans from 2018-2020 and then the 2022 season, spending the 2021 season with the New York Giants. Kalu checks in at 6-foot, 203 pounds and clocked a 4.58 40-yard dash with a 41.5-inch vertical.

An undrafted free agent out of Nebraska, Kalu signed with the Titans and stuck with the franchise, playing in 28 games from 2018-20 in Tennessee. During that time, Kalu recorded 26 tackles while playing primarily on special teams.

During the 2021 season, Kalu was a member of the Giants in the preseason before suffering a torn pectoral muscle and was placed on season-ending injured reserve. Kalu returned to the Titans in 2022 and played in 16 games, starting five at strong safety under head coach Mike Vrabel, recording 20 tackles.

Joshua Kalu blocked the kick that won the game for the Titans on Sunday.

And the number of well wishers he heard from after, might have broken his phone.

#28 Joshua Kalu feigning slot pressure and baiting Aaron Rodgers into throwing the packaged Flat route. He ends up getting bailed out by Randall Cobb turning it back up inside to get positive yards.

Outside of his defensive role in Tennessee, Kalu was a key special teamer, playing 218 special teams snaps last season along with 424 defensive snaps. For his career, Kalu has played 624 defensive snaps and 711 special teams snaps.

Kalu recorded one interception in 2022, the only interception of his career. He also has six passes defensed and two forced fumbles. Kalu’s interception was part of a wild highlight in Tennessee’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers last season.

Titans get a WILD interception. Joshua Kalu intercepts the end zone pass from Justin Herbert & gives it a touchback to save.

Along with Kalu, the Steelers are reportedly keeping an eye on Kent State undrafted free agent linebacker Marvin Pierre, who was waived by the Arizona Cardinals on June 8. Pittsburgh continues to try and add pieces to the linebacker room, though nothing is reportedly imminent with Pierre.

Pierre checked in at 6014, 222 pounds coming out of Kent State and recorded a 9.03 RAS thanks to impressive speed and explosion times.

#Steelers have displayed interest in free agent linebacker Marvin Pierre (4.57 speed, 40 1/2 vertical). Former Kent State linebacker previously with #Cardinals In final college season, he recorded 96 tackles, one interception, two forced fumbles

Marvin Pierre is a LB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.03 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 242 out of 2484 LB from 1987 to 2023.

Kalu’s workout will reportedly come one day after the Steelers added safety Trenton Thompson and cornerback Isaiah Dunn after placing Trice on IR and rookie UDFA running back Alfonzo Graham on the waive/injured list.