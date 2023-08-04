Report: Former Steelers RB Benny Snell Jr. Trying Out For Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly working out several free sagett players on Friday and included in that group is former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell Jr., according to Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer.

RBs Devine Ozigbo and Benny Snell were among the group, per league source. https://t.co/0pI99i8qYm — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 4, 2023

Snell, who played in all 17 games in 2022 for the Steelers, was essentially the team’s third-string running back and that led to him playing just 42 offensive snaps on his way to registering 20 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown in addition to two catches for another 17 yards. The real reason that Snell was on the 2022 roster again was due to his special teams ability. He logged 284 special teams snaps in 2022 on his way to registering eight total tackles.

Originally selected by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Kentucky, Snell has played in 63 total regular season games since entering the league. To date, he has registered 982 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 275 total attempts. He has also recorded 17 receptions for 114 yards in his first four NFL seasons.

Snell was an unrestricted free agent this offseason and while he has had some limited interests in him the last few months, he obviously has yet to sign.