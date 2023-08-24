Report: Cardinals Trading For Former Steelers QB Josh Dobbs

Former Pittsburgh Steelers’ QB Josh Dobbs is on the move. Previously with the Cleveland Browns, the Browns are reportedly shipping him to Arizona.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals are sending a 2024 fifth-round pick in exchange for Dobbs and a Browns 2024 seventh-round pick.

Trade! The #Browns are sending QB Josh Dobbs and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the #Cardinals for a 2024 fifth-round pick, per sources. Arizona hasn't named a starting QB, and now Dobbs is in the mix. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 24, 2023

As Pelissero notes, Dobbs could go from backup to starter given the Cardinals’ murky QB situation. With Kyler Murray still recovering from a 2022 torn ACL and not ready for Week One, Arizona has had a “battle” between Colt McCoy and Clayton Tune this summer. Now, Dobbs is entering the fold. Pelissero makes note that the Cardinals’ OC was with the Browns last season, providing a link.

A fourth-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017, Dobbs threw just 17 passes with the team. He was traded to Jacksonville in 2019, right before Ben Roethlisberger’s season-ending elbow injury. Dobbs returned to the team in 2020, completing four passes for two yards.

For the 2022 season, he signed with the Cleveland Browns as insurance against Deshaun Watson’s looming suspension. He eventually found his way to the Tennessee Titans, where he made his first two NFL starts to close out the year. He lost both games, throwing two touchdowns and two picks. Cleveland signed him back this March and now, he’s a Cardinal.

In Dobbs’ career, he’s thrown for 456 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. A preseason stud with his high football IQ and mobility, he lost out to rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who has had an impressive summer and figures to be the Browns’ top backup behind Watson.

Pittsburgh faces Arizona in Week 13, a Dec. 3 home game for the Steelers. Murray is expected to return by then, but his situation is unsettled. It’s not out of the question that Dobbs faces his former team at that point of the year.