Report: Baker Mayfield To Start Preseason Opener Against Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers will get yet another look at quarterback Baker Mayfield.

After facing the former No. 1 overall pick multiple times during his stint with the Cleveland Browns, the Steelers will take on Mayfield Friday night as the veteran quarterback will reportedly start the preseason opener against the Steelers Friday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

According to a report from Pewter Report’s J.C. Allen, Mayfield will start against the Steelers.

Pewter Report’s @JCAllenNFL is reporting per sources: #Bucs QB Baker Mayfield will start the first preseason game vs. the Steelers. Kyle Trask will then start the second game vs. the Jets. The two have been rotating first-team reps daily through the offseason & training camp. — PewterReport 🏴‍☠️ (@PewterReport) August 7, 2023

The Steelers have faced Mayfield seven times as a starting quarterback with Mayfield going 2-5 in those matchups. One of those matchups includes the 2020 Wild Card victory over the Steelers at then-Heinz Field. Since then, Mayfield has seemingly fallen off of a cliff in the NFL.

After the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson last summer, Cleveland dealt the former Oklahoma Heisman Trophy winner to the Carolina Panthers, where Mayfield split games with former Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold.

Midway through the 2022 season, Mayfield was released by the Panthers and signed with the Los Angeles Rams, turning around and playing in a Thursday Night game for the Rams just a few days after signing. He led the Rams to a thrilling comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium.

After four games with the Rams late in the season, Mayfield parlayed that into a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the retirement of Tom Brady. Mayfield is currently in a quarterback competition with former second-round pick Kyle Trask, but as Allen reports, Mayfield will get the first start of the preseason, taking on the familiar foe in the Steelers.