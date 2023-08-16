RB Xazavian Valladay ‘Focused On Making The Roster’, But Taking Time To Smell The Roses

Life as an undrafted free agent in the National Football League can be quite the whirlwind.

Just ask one of the newest players to the Pittsburgh Steelers: RB Xazavian Valladay. The FBS leading rusher from 2018-2022 with 4,473 rushing yards with Wyoming and Arizona State signed with the Houston Texans as a UDFA following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was given $175,000 in guaranteed money upon signing with Houston as a highly sought after undrafted free agent by the team.

Still, Valladay only got four carries for eight yards in the team’s first preseason game against the New England Patriots. The Texans waived him just two days later, allowing Pittsburgh to come in and sign him to its roster. After his first practice with the Black and Gold, Valladay was interviewed by Bo Marchionte of College2pro.com and was asked about his current goals now as a member of the Steelers.

“Just being able to keep my mind focused on making the roster,” Valladay said. “Playing my best football. Not get caught up too much in the lime life of being in the NFL but take the time to appreciate it. Not a lot of people make it here. So, I’ve had time to reflect on that.”

Valladay was an accomplished runner in college, topping 1,000 rushing yards in three of his five seasons. He averaged 5.3 YPC during his college careers and racked up 35 rushing touchdowns with another four coming through the air. Still, that past production doesn’t count from much as a UDFA fighting for an NFL roster spot as Valladay quickly found out in Houston.

Took a look at Arizona State RB Xazavian Valladay today for @Steelersdepot Profiles as a zone-scheme RB. Good feel for setting up blockers, has good vision and footwork overall. Lacks the home run speed that is game-changing, won't break many tackles.https://t.co/5rTeVzRWyt pic.twitter.com/skQcrCMYNb — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) March 29, 2023

While the pressure may be on Valladay to make the most of his second chance in Pittsburgh, he’s not overcomplicating the process. After his untimely exit from Houston, Valladay is taking time to smell the roses and appreciate the opportunity he has to be in the National Football League and have a chance to play out his football dreams.

Obviously Valladay is going to do everything he can to try and make the 53-man roster. He’s probably Pittsburgh’s best bet currently on the roster to push Anthony McFarland for the No. 3 running back job. Still, Valladay recognizes how fast these opportunities can pass after getting the boot from the Texans, and wants to appreciate his time in the league, no matter how short or long it may be. Instead of stressing about his status on the roster, Valladay intends to play loose and free, allowing the cards to fall where they may come roster cuts.