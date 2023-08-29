‘Put My Hands On Somebody’: Keeanu Benton Pleased With Physicality He Displayed In Preseason

Getting the first taste of NFL action in the preseason for rookies can be a bit of a whirlwind.

From playing under the bright lights, dealing with the speed and physicality as well as the overall strength of NFL linemen, it’s a different beast than the college game, that’s for sure.

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie defensive lineman Keeanu Benton knew that going into his first preseason with the Steelers after being selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft at No. 49 overall. That’s why in his first foray into the preseason, Benton tried to keep it as simple as possible.

“I feel like I just went back to the basics and putting my hands on somebody and driving them back,” Benton told reporters Monday inside the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, according to video via Steelers.com. “So, I feel like it wasn’t that big of a change, but something that I knew I was good at and being physical and that’s what I did.”

That certainly is what Benton did during his two appearances in the preseason. Benton missed the preseason matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium on Aug. 19 while dealing with an ankle injury, but his two performances on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Aug. 11 and the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 24 were rather impressive overall.

In total, Benton played 48 snaps in the preseason, grading out at a 77.8 overall from Pro Football Focus. That 77.8 overall grade includes an 80.4 grade as a run defender and a 60.2 pass rush grade. Benton had three run stops, per PFF, and generated one pressure as a pass rusher.

Glad Keeanu Benton could get on the field for the finale. More of the same plus reps as a pass rusher. Knock the LG's hands away, soften the inside shoulder, get pressure up the A gap. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/PGgUIs1Mnp — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 25, 2023

Though he played more as a pass rusher than a run defender (31 snaps to 17), Benton was quite impactful against the run overall.

The power and overall physicality at the point of attack was on display throughout his playing time in the preseason and has excitement and expectations rather high for the former Wisconsin standout entering the 2023 season.

Benton ate up blockers throughout the preseason, often being one of the strongest players on the field in his 48 snaps. He tossed aside blockers with ease at times, and his overall combination of power and short-area explosiveness at the snap was a major problem for interior offensive linemen to handle.

Called a ready-made run defender by defensive coordinator Teryl Austin after the Steelers drafted him, Benton certainly looked the part in the preseason and impressed. Even with necessary adjustments to the speed over a game, Benton went back to the basics of just being strong and physical. It paid off and now has him on the cusp of being a legitimate rotational piece for the Steelers very early in his rookie season.