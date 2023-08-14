‘Not Bad For A Fullback’: Kendrick Green Playfully Chided During Blocking Drill

When lining up in the backfield or in-line, third-year veteran Kendrick Green is Dr. Jekyll, the affable man for whom everyone has affection. Unfortunately, he turns into Mr. Hyde when asked to play center; the whole affair has a tendency of turning rather ghastly to the point that you want to look away.

At least it happens often enough that his roster spot this year with the Pittsburgh Steelers is very much in jeopardy. His showing during the preseason opener on Friday did him no favors, a performance that included a botched snap and a holding penalty that negated a long run.

That’s probably not what outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin was getting at when he chided Green during a blocking drill yesterday, but people will certainly read that subtext into it. “Not bad for a running back”, he said, according to Chris Adamski, after Green successfully picked up DL Montravius Adams (it was Adams, not Armon Watts, according to Alex Kozora’s camp diary).

A 2021 third-round draft pick, Green started at center during his rookie season, but played zero snaps last year after losing out on a starting job at left guard. Now both he and the victor, Kevin Dotson, are competing for backup jobs.

The idea of Green playing center was rooted in finding other ways that he could contribute to the Steelers’ cause and add value. But he’ll have to play better ball in the trenches if his work at fullback is going to mean anything.

To that end, Kozora’s notes from yesterday’s practice were actually favorable, having successful reps against both Adams and Jonathan Marshall. But a couple of wins against fringe roster players in a solitary blocking drill isn’t going to make up for poor preseason performances.

As it stands, it’s looking like Nate Herbig may wind up being the Steelers’ backup center, even though he has barely played the position in the NFL. It’s possible they could ask starting right guard James Daniels to play there in an emergency, as well.

Dotson, Green, rookie Spencer Anderson, and Le’Raven Clark are all battling for one or two roster spots at the end of the depth chart for the offensive line. Herbig and the loser of the left tackle competition will be the top two backups. Perhaps center Ryan McCollum is also in the mix.

As for Green, he’s still getting work at fullback even if he didn’t get to line up there on Friday. He will need to concentrate his efforts on playing center in order to make this team first and foremost, because if he doesn’t, unless they move him on a full-time basis, it doesn’t matter what he can do at fullback.