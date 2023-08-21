‘No Excuses’: Diontae Johnson Knows Offensive Pieces Are In Place For Steelers

Throughout the 2022 season, struggles offensively for the Pittsburgh Steelers could be chalked up to a number of things.

New quarterbacks, new faces all over that side of the ball, and offensive line taking time to come together as a unit, health of key players, an offensive coordinator still trying to find his way and more.

Now entering the 2023 season, standout wide receiver Diontae Johnson says there are “no excuses” for the Steelers offense.

Speaking to reporters Monday following practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side, Johnson said the offense is building on its success in the preseason and that there is no reason why a unit that looks good on paper won’t also prove that on the field in 2023.

“Feels good; it’s just one day at a time. … It’s [offense] not really new, it’s just us going out there and executing and making the plays,” Johnson said to reporters, according to video via Steelers.com. “It’s like the more we talk about the play, no excuses. So no matter what play it is, just as long as we do what we do as a unit, execute and that’s all that matters.”

So far in the preseason things have looked very good for the Steelers offensively. On three drives with the starters on the field, the Steelers have scored three touchdowns. That’s 17 plays, 194 yards, three touchdowns. Tremendous efficiency and overall production.

That is to be expected — maybe not at that level, but still — with the offense having so much continuity across the board, along with some key offseason additions like guard Isaac Seumalo and wide receiver Allen Robinson II. Add in the return from injury of wide receiver Calvin Austin III, the addition of rookie tight end Darnell Washington and a healthy running back in Najee Harris, things are looking up.

That doesn’t even touch on the growth that quarterback Kenny Pickett has shown the last year or so, or the chemistry he’s developed with the likes of George Pickens and Diontae Johnson at receiver.

After dealing with a number of moving parts and new faces last season, the Steelers are comfortable and confident with, and in, each other. That’s huge for an offensive unit. They believe in the offensive scheme, know their roles and are executing at a high level so far.

In the end, that’s all it will come down to is execution. If Pittsburgh can continue to do that at a high level, it should be a strong season offensively for the Black and Gold. Execute at a high level, make the plays when they’re there and avoid the killer mistakes.

That’s a recipe for Pittsburgh to score more than 18.1 points per game in 2023.