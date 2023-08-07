NFLPA Bowl Announces Cancellation Of Annual College All-Star Game

While we’re knee-deep into the 2023 NFL season, training camps rolling along and the Hall of Fame game ushering in the new year, there’s some important NFL Draft news to pass along.

As has been rumored by Tony Pauline and others, the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl confirmed Monday it is ending its 12-year run of holding an annual All-Star game for draft prospects.

The game released this statement a short time ago.

“For the past 12 years, the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl has grown to be one of the hallmark events of our union, achieving our mission to prepare players — current and future — or success on and off the field. Thousands of participants have had the opportunity to showcase their skills en route to realizing their pro football dreams, receive coaching from legendary players and learn how to navigate the business of football.

Following each annual experience, we’ve evaluated how to best use this platform to reap the many benefits that come from engaging our future members. After much deliberation, we have decided to bring our game to a close and take the Collegiate Bowl experience in another direction that better aligns with our goals.

A special thank you to all of the players who have participated over the years. We are also grateful for all of the scouts, pro and college personnel, agents, partners, staff and many other stakeholders who supported our game. We look forward to working with you through the Collegiate Bowl’s next iteration, which will be announced in the near future.”

It’s unclear why the game is shutting down but it’s likely due to financial hardship. They are one of the smaller college All-Star games, overshadowed by the Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl, and their rosters typically consist of Day Three prospects and undrafted free agents.

Still, the game has produced notable NFL players. In 2023, LB Marte Mapu was the game’s highest draft pick, selected in the third round by the New England Patriots, though it’s worth noting Mapu also participated in the Senior Bowl and performed well. One member of the Steelers’ 2023 rookie class came from there, UDFA David Perales.

Over the past decade, notable players invited to play in the NFLPA Bowl include OT Kelvin Beachum (a seventh-round pick of the Steelers in 2012), LB Elandon Roberts (signed by the Steelers this offseason), DB Shaq Griffin, RB Tarik Cohen, and DL Grover Stewart, a small-school gem from Albany State.

In its statement, the organization teases offering a “new version” of its All-Star game. Details of that are unclear. But they will not hold a game in 2024. Beyond the “Big Two” the Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl, there’s also the Hula Bowl and Tropical Bowl, two smaller All-Star games for less-heralded players.