Mike Tomlin Wants To See George Pickens Make More Routine Plays, Get Used To ‘Drudgery’

The next step for Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens is to move from the spectacular to the ordinary. It’s the inverse of most players, but Pickens has shown he’s capable of making the spectacular catch. Now, he has to show he can do the routine things that are required to become a top NFL receiver. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin touched on that during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show today.

“I just want him to get really comfortable with what can be drudgery, the high-volume things that come with being a professional,” Tomlin told Eisen. “The things that you need to do on a routine basis. Making routine plays. We all know that he’s capable of the spectacular, and I love that about his game. But I want to see him make the routine plays all the time. The stops at the sticks on possession downs, the catch and run slants away from bump and run, the routine things that big-time wideouts do that don’t get enough attention.”

Pickens was named the Steelers’ biggest training camp winner by Alex Kozora for his work on that facet of his game. It’s what could help separate him this year and make him a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver and what could help him reach his goals of 1,000 receiving yards and a Pro Bowl appearance while helping the Steelers become a better offense.

If Pickens starts doing the routine and making routine plays consistently, he’s going to establish himself as one of the best receivers in the league. He can make a contested catch over pretty much anybody, and his athleticism is ridiculous. But separating on shorter routes, being able to creates yards after the catch and just expanding his route tree in general is something he needs to show on a consistent level this year.

If Pickens and QB Kenny Pickett both take the leap that they’re expected to this year, the Steelers offense is going to be good, and it’ll make Pittsburgh’s 2022 draft class really good. It’s going to be a group that has to be better for the Steelers to make noise this season and compete in a brutal AFC North, but if the preseason is any indication, that just might happen.

Pickens and Pickett already connected on a 33-yard touchdown on a slant route from Pickens, and Pickens was able to also pick up a 35-yard reception on his go-to fly route against the Falcons. Both Pickett and Pickens looked really good, and that connection could be a really special one this season.

If Pickens gets used to the “drudgery” and the routine plays, he’ll be next up in the long line of great Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers. His development will be a lot of fun to watch, and this year is going to be important for it.