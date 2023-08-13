Matt Canada Says Offense Accomplished Agenda In Preseason Opener: ‘It Was A Clean Night’

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense looked solid during their Friday night win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, putting up 27 points and getting two touchdowns off explosive plays. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada talked about the unit before practice today.

“I felt like we had an agenda to do some things in that game,” Canada said. “Balls to this guy, certain things here and there. I thought, for the most part, it was (good), the ones especially. It was a clean night, we got done what we wanted to get done,” Canada said via Jeff Hatthorn of 93.7 The Fan on Twitter.

Pittsburgh only ran its starters for one series, but it resulted in a 33-yard touchdown pass to WR George Pickens from QB Kenny Pickett. The drive with the starters was the best the offense looked, but there were some good moments with QB Mason Rudolph leading the charge, including a 67-yard touchdown pass to WR Calvin Austin III.

What we saw out of the offense on Friday was encouraging. They had to show they made positive strides from last season and made some changes, including taking more shots downfield and using the middle of the field more. Couple that with adding routes that allow the receivers, particularly Pickens, to get some yards after the catch, and the offense checked every box.

You can’t overreact too much to one preseason game, but the fundamental changes in the offensive philosophy are certainly encouraging to see. Canada’s out of excuses. It’s put up or shut up time and he knows that as well as anyone this year. Obviously, the players have to execute, but it doesn’t matter as much if they execute if the offense is still the same, basic, barebones one it was last year.

It seems as if Pickett and Pickens have taken a step forward, as well as guys like TE Pat Freiermuth and WR Diontae Johnson. It’s time for the offense to take a step forward, too, and it was promising to see that, even in small doses, on Friday night. It has to continue throughout the rest of the season, and if it does the Steelers should be a competitive football team.

I’m sure there are going to be lapses in execution at points, since no one is perfect, but the offense can’t be rudimentary. We need to see more of what we did on Friday.