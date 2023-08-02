Mason Cole Praises Both Broderick Jones And Dan Moore Jr. As LT Battle Rages On

While LT Broderick Jones was the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first-round pick this year, he isn’t just going to be given the starting job. Jones is in the midst of a battle between him and incumbent Dan Moore Jr., which will likely rage throughout training camp. While anyone from the outside can make their judgements on who will win the job, C Mason Cole today sang the praises of Jones and Moore.

“I really appreciate the way Broderick’s really dove into this process and learn to work and learn to be part of the group,” Cole told Mike Prisuta and Craig Wolfley on Steelers Live. “And Dan too, Dan’s been a complete pro ever since he’s been here. It’s been fun to watch those two go back and forth and learn from each other even. It’s been a good battle and we’ll see what happens.”

While the offensive line is not a glamorous position it is certainly one of the most important, especially left tackle. Whoever wins the job will be tasked with protecting QB Kenny Pickett and helping the run game hit new heights.

Jones, an athletic freak, is the left tackle of the future, but can he play right now? During the draft process it was known that he was a raw prospect, only starting 19 games at left tackle in college. But there is virtually no ceiling on him. Moore on the other hand, isn’t a bad left tackle and certainly has his moments but doesn’t have the All-Pro potential of Jones.

It is good to hear that Jones is really grinding as hard as he can to learn and integrating himself with the offensive line unit. While it was not really a concern, it is still always nice to hear that a first-round pick has great work ethic as sometimes guys can rest on their draft status and not grind to get better, expecting a starting spot. That isn’t happening with Jones.

Preseason games will be a good showing of how Jones looks against NFL talent. While Moore is the starter right now, it wouldn’t be surprising to see head coach Mike Tomlin throw Jones out there against some of the “ones” to see how he looks in game action. Even if he does well that doesn’t guarantee him a starting role; Moore has shown he is a capable starting left tackle. But it will be one piece of the puzzle that is the offseason which will help in deciding this battle.

The left tackle battle will be tight, but Jones and Moore have a lot of respect for each other. The best part about this battle is it will make both players better. That in turn it will make the Steelers better as the best player will be starting come Week One.