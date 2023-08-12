Kenny Pickett Says Offense ‘Checked All The Boxes’ On Impressive Opening Drive

The Pittsburgh Steelers started off the preseason with a win in Tampa Bay Friday night, beating the Buccaneers 27-17. The offense showed flashes throughout the contest, starting with a 33-yard TD strike from QB Kenny Pickett to WR George Pickens to get Pittsburgh on the board. WR Calvin Austin III provided an explosive play himself, catching a deep ball from QB Mason Rudolph and taking it 67 yards to the house.

Pickett, when asked about the Pickens touchdown in his post-game press conference, said it went exactly how they drew it up.

“I think we accomplished what we wanted to do,” Pickett told the media on video from the team’s YouTube channel. “Go out there, spread the ball around. Get different guys touches and go down there and get a scoring drive. So, kind of checked all of the boxes and I think that’s what we needed.”

Pickett went completed 6-of-7 passes for 70 yards and the touchdown to Pickens to end the drive in the first quarter, getting pulled out of the game after the score. He spread the wealth well amongst his weapons, completing three pass attempts to WR Diontae Johnson, one to TE Pat Freiermuth, one to RB Najee Harris, and one to Pickens to finish the drive.

It’s great to see Pittsburgh’s first drive of the season go 83 yards in 10 plays and end up in the end zone. Pickett showcased good decision making and ball placement on the drive, looking composed in the pocket as well as outside of the pocket, extending the play to give his receivers time to get open. It may have been a majority of Tampa Bay’s second-string defense out there, but the offense looked smooth and effective, getting it done through the air with the multiple weapons it has.

Though it was a singular possession, the drive showed the promise that Pickett has heading into his second season, a player that Pittsburgh needs to take that leap.