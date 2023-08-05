Kendrick Green Enjoying His ‘Side Job’ Of Fullback In Training Camp

On Friday, Pittsburgh Steelers fans got a surprise look at backup C Kendrick Green taking fullback reps, but he was quick to acknowledge that it could be a one-day show. However, when the Steelers took to the field Saturday at Saint Vincent College, Green was back in the backfield and turned some heads both as a blocker and with the ball in his hands. He even spent time doing individual drills with the tight ends and running backs, perhaps hinting that this might be more than a two-day experiment.

After practice, Green joined Steelers.com’s Training Camp Wrap Up show with Missi Matthews and Craig Wolfley, and unsurprisingly, he spent quite a bit of time discussing the experience at fullback.

“It’s just something the coaches kind of wanted to see,” Green said. “We’re just kind of working on that. It’s nothing too serious right now, still being the backup center right now, just working through that. But with that as a side job, I guess you could say.”

While Green was sure to discount the fullback experience as a full-time switch, it’s apparent that he is enjoying his time out there. He had one play where he leaked out into the flat to catch the ball, and as he turned upfield, he spun off a tackler and picked up close to 10 yards. When asked about the play, he couldn’t help but chuckle.

“I just felt like I was back in the backyard with my brothers,” Green said. “So it was a good time.”

However, potentially playing fullback isn’t all glitz and glamour. That time spent with the tight ends and running backs during individual drills was to work on one of the most important parts of handling the ball, namely ball security.

“If and when I get the ball, just want to work on having that security,” Green said. “Coach (Mike) Tomlin’s biggest thing with people who carry the ball is don’t put it on the ground. He tells the running backs every day, it’s gonna be a good day, just don’t put the ball on the ground and we’ll have a chance. So that’s kind of what I was thinking and we’re just working on ball security.”

There’s no question that a lot of the emphasis on Green’s surprising appearance as a fullback has been as a receiver. While it’s not unheard of for offensive tackles to occasionally get looks as tackle-eligible receivers down near the goal line, centers catching passes is something different altogether. However, Green is relying on his time as a guard while playing for the University of Illinois where he started 29 games at left guard. There, he learned some techniques that could pay off as a fullback, including blocking on the move.

“It’s kind of something I’ve done a lot, especially in college,” Green said. “Basically pulling and trapping out a defensive end and stuff like that. Something I’ve kind of been used to, so nothing too crazy.”

While it remains to be seen whether Green will log any playing time at fullback once the regular season rolls around — he has to make the 53-man roster first — there’s no question that he has captured the attention of the fans and the coaching staff over these two days of training camp practice. With his size — he is listed at 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds — and athleticism, Green is an intriguing option at fullback whether blocking in the run game or perhaps as an unexpected safety valve in the passing game for short-yardage situations.