Keeanu Benton Leaves Preseason Opener With Ankle Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie defensive lineman Keeanu Benton left the team’s preseason opener tonight with an ankle injury. He is not expected to return, per Missi Matthews on the TV broadcast and Dale Lolley on Twitter. Benton was having a nice night, making a few plays in the backfield and getting good leverage.

He had three tackles, two solo and one for a loss before exiting the game. Those three tackles put him tied for fourth on the team at the time he got hurt.

The second-round pick out of Wisconsin is battling for the starting nose tackle job, along with Breiden Fehoko and Montravius Adams. Obviously, if an injury causes him to miss time, it would be a setback in his quest to win the job for Week One.

Benton had his wrist examined during training camp practice on Aug. 4, but has been healthy otherwise. Hopefully, this injury is nothing serious and Benton is out due to precautionary reasons.

More details should come after the conclusion of the game.