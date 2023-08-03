Jordan Byrd Named UDFA With Best Chance To Make Pittsburgh’s Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed a light UDFA class in 2023, and that class has got even lighter since it was first announced. FB Monte Pottebaum is retiring, OL Trevor Downing did not sign after being initially announced as a UDFA and RB Alfonzo Graham, signed after rookie minicamp, went down with a torn labrum during training camp. That leaves WR/KR Jordan Byrd as the team’s most intriguing UDFA, and he’s the one who Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox gives the best chance of making the Steelers roster.

“[Gunner] Olszewski can return kicks, and the Steelers will probably want a look at the speedy [Calvin] Austin in the role, but Byrd has a solid chance to stake his claim for the job,” Knox wrote. “He was a three-time All-Mountain West Conference selection as a return specialist who recorded four return touchdowns over the past three seasons. The Steelers typically value strong special teams play. If Byrd proves to be their best return option, he’ll be on the field in Week 1.”

Byrd’s been getting work as a returner in training camp, and he was an all-around weapon in college. He had 1,572 yards from scrimmage in college as a primary running back, but he’s moved to receiver with Pittsburgh. He also had 81 kick returns for 2,020 yards and three touchdowns while also returning 67 punts for 445 yards and one touchdown. He’s also taken handoffs on jets, so he’s being used a creatively outside of just as a returner.

But it’s return ability that could keep Byrd on the roster. He’s facing competition from Austin and Olszewski, and it’s a little hard to justify using a 53-man spot on Byrd if he’s solely going to be the team’s return man. I think for that reason it’s a little bit unlikely that he makes the roster, but if he does come up with some splash and shows off his return ability, he could make it as one of the last guys on the roster.

The return position has been an issue for Pittsburgh for years, so if they see Byrd as someone who can fix those woes, I suppose he stands a chance. But I would put the chances at highly unlikely as of now. He’s an intriguing player with an interesting skill set, but he doesn’t offer much outside of returns and maybe the occasional gadget play. Pittsburgh is better off keeping depth elsewhere on the roster.