Joey Porter Jr. Says Playing First Preseason Game On Saturday Is ‘Important To Me’

When the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-17 to open the 2023 NFL preseason, rookie CB Joey Porter Jr. was not on the field. He was dealing with an ankle injury that kept him on the sideline. He could observe and learn, but it was not the same as strapping on his helmet and lining up against NFL receivers not wearing Black and Gold for the first time.

Porter returned to practice on Tuesday at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa. However, he had his eyes set on a date not very far in the future. When the Steelers take on the Buffalo Bills Saturday evening at Acrisure Stadium, Porter made it clear he wants to be on the field if his body will allow him, according to Jeff Hathhorn of 93.7 The Fan.

“It’s important to me,” Porter said. “I’m trying to get out there, young guy trying to see how it is in an NFL preseason. Hopefully it goes that way. I really don’t know yet. We’ll see.”

Last Friday’s game against the Buccaneers had to be hard for Porter. He had to stand by and watch as his fellow cornerbacks took the field as well as other members of the Pittsburgh rookie class.

OT Broderick Jones played more than any offensive player with 49 snaps. Porter’s fellow second-round pick, DT Keeanu Benton, showcased his power and quickness before exiting with an ankle injury (he practiced in a limited capacity Tuesday.) LB Nick Herbig stole the show with 1.5 sacks and an 89.8 Pro Football Focus grade despite only playing 16 defensive snaps.

There’s no question that standing on the sideline and watching what was supposed to be your first NFL action, even if it is preseason, had to be tough for Porter. He’s battled WR George Pickens throughout training camp, and Friday night was supposed to be a chance to battle someone in a different jersey.

Getting back to practice on Tuesday, even in a limited capacity, is a positive step towards Porter playing on Saturday. How much, and if at all, he plays will depend on the final practices of the week. The Penn State product needs to show that he has fully recovered from the ankle injury and is in the right shape for playing. If he is ready to go, stepping out of the tunnel at his first NFL home game should be an unforgettable experience.