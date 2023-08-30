Joe Haden Reveals He Turned Down More Money From Saints To Sign With Steelers

Most high-prized free agents become available in March during the NFL’s normal wave of free agency. And while the occasional notable veteran gets cut late in the summer, it’s often someone near the end of their career trying to hang on for one more season. Joe Haden wasn’t in either of those camps. Still a talented and top corner, the Cleveland Browns made the surprise decision to release him days before the start of the 2017 season.
Released on Aug. 30, Haden almost immediately signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But the quick turnaround wasn’t for a lack of suitors. In fact, Haden says he turned down more money just to play for Mike Tomlin and the Steelers. Haden, while a guest on Cam Heyward’s Wednesday’s episode of the Not Just Football podcast, revealed all the interest he had after the Browns gave him his pink slip.
“My biggest thing was I wanted to go to a team who I thought was going to be a contender,” Haden told Heyward. “Ended up being Miami, New Orleans. They offered more money. They offered around $11 million per year and the Steelers offered nine. I’m like, ‘Man, I’m trying to go to Pittsburgh and make something shake.'”
Haden signed a three-year, $27 million deal with Pittsburgh that included a signing bonus just under $6 million. Haden said he was welcomed with open arms by the Steelers even before being officially released, recruited by text messages from fellow Florida Gator Maurkice Pouncey in the days leading up to Haden being cut.
“It felt like home. It made me feel like part of the family. I got so much respect,” Haden said. “I think that’s what I’ll always remember.”
Heyward added that as soon as he found out Haden was being cut, the Steelers were ready to sign him.
“I remember you got cut. I remember Mike T saying, he’s already on the flight over here…I was like, ‘Mike T, I was going to try and recruit this guy but you’ve already got it done.'”
Haden said the biggest differences between the Steelers and the Browns was the organizational structure. He called Tomlin “one of the greatest coaches of all-time” and said his ability to take care of his own, along with the team re-signing foundational pieces like T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick, offered a different feel than Cleveland.
After signing, he went on to start 67 games for the Steelers, picking off 10 passes. His most productive year came in 2019, ending the season with five interceptions and making the third Pro Bowl of his career. Arguably his most memorable play came in 2018, intercepting New England Patriots QB Tom Brady in a 17-10 Steelers win, one of the team’s few victories over the Pats in the last two decades.
Unfortunately, Haden never got his playoff win. In 2017, the Steelers were upset by the Jacksonville Jaguars 45-42, though QB Blake Bortles only completed 14 passes and threw one touchdown on the day. Haden missed the 2020 Wild Card game against the Cleveland Browns due to COVID, another game where Pittsburgh was upset, falling 48-37. His final postseason game came in 2021, with the Steelers getting blown out on the road by the Kansas City Chiefs, 42-21. That day, QB Patrick Mahomes threw for over 400 yards and five scores.
Though most players focus on the money, Tomlin and the Steelers had enough sway to convince Haden to take less and gamble on the chance of winning with Pittsburgh. They had regular-season success, and their always-competitive nature makes them an attractive landing spot, though it’ll always be disappointing Haden was unable to get a taste of playoff success.
