Isaac Seumalo Impressed By Steelers’ D-Line Long Before Facing Them In Practice Every Day

Free agency is not often where the Pittsburgh Steelers operate in the offseason to make their impact. That’s been less true of the past couple of offseasons, however, particularly along the offensive line, where three free agents signed over the past 19 months are expected to be in the starting lineup on September 10.

At left guard will be Isaac Seumalo, brought over from the Philadelphia Eagles in March on a three-year, $24 million contract. The eighth-year veteran has seen a lot of football in his time with more than 4000 snaps under his belt, so he knows a thing or two.

And he’s been impressed with what his new team has consistently offered in the trenches for some time. Asked why he found the Steelers an attractive suitor in free agency this offseason, one reason he offered was there. “On defense, every time I’ve played the Steelers, the d-line has been stout upfront”, he said on Steelers Training Camp All-Access from the team’s YouTube channel.

While perennial Pro Bowler Cameron Heyward remains a fixture of the front, the Steelers locked up Larry Ogunjobi on a new three-year contract this offseason. They also added Keeanu Benton via the second round and bolstered the trenches with savvy low-budget free-agent pickups in Breiden Fehoko and Armon Watts.

For most of Seumalo’s playing career, he would be most familiar with the duo of Heyward and Stephon Tuitt, who retired after the 2021 season following the tragic death of his brother in a roadside hit-and-run accident. His former Eagles teammate, Javon Hargrave, was also a key cog in that machine from 2016 through 2019.

In actuality, Seumalo has only played in one game against the Steelers since entering the league, but the Eagles have played three. The first time was during his rookie season in 2016 while he was still inactive as a healthy scratch. He was on the Reserve/Injured List when they played again in 2020.

He finally took the field against his cross-state rivals this past season when the Eagles thrashed the Steelers in Philadelphia in week eight. They rushed efficiently—111 yards on 20 carries with one score—threw for over 300 with four passing touchdowns and no interceptions but did surrender three sacks.

Seumalo played in a high-powered offense last year but believes that the Steelers have the tools to have a good deal of success as well. “I think we have a lot of weapons on offense”, he said, a list that would include Diontae Johnson and George Pickens at wide receiver, Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren at running back, and Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, and Connor Heyward at tight end.

They also have a rookie first-round pick at left tackle and veterans on the right half of the line, along with a second-year former first-round pick under center in Kenny Pickett. A ton of unknowns still surround this unit, but the potential is there—as is the leadership from the top.

“Coach [Mike] Tomlin is such a legendary head coach and he lives up to the billing”, Seumalo said of his impressions of his new head coach after seven months of working together. “Everything he says and does has been genuine and authentic. I’m happy to be here”.

And Steelers fans are happy to have him here—even the ones less happy about Tomlin still being here.