Injury Roundup: Steelers Suffer No In-Game Injuries, James Daniels And Cam Heyward ‘Day-To-Day’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a clean sweep of their preseason record, going 3-0, and have a clean bill of health exiting their final game of the preseason. Speaking to Mike Tomlin after the team’s 24-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons Thursday night, Tomlin said there were no injuries he was aware of.

“No real injury things to speak of, thankfully, particularly at this stage of the preseason,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel. “We’re thankful for that.”

While many veterans played in this game like CB Patrick Peterson and T.J. Watt, two notable starters sat out. OG James Daniels and DT Cam Heyward didn’t dress in this game. Per Tomlin, they were dealing with minor ailments.

“He had a day-to-day injury. And so we did what was prudent in that regard. Same thing with Cam Heyward.”

OG Kevin Dotson and OG Nate Herbig did not play in this game. Both had been battling shoulder injuries. Kendrick Green got the start at RG. DL Larry Ogunjobi also failed to suit up due to a foot injury suffered late in camp. S Tre Norwood did make it back for this game and saw action in the second half after missing the first two games with a right leg injury.

TE Connor Heyward was evaluated for an injury mid-game but returned to finish things out.

Pittsburgh will next take the field September 10 for their regular season opener at home against the San Francisco 49ers.