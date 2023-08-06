‘I’m In Control Of The Whole Game:’ Calvin Austin III Knows DBs Fear His Speed

There’s a lot of ways Pittsburgh can choose to utilize Calvin Austin III’s 4.32 speed, and he told reporters today that there’s been an emphasis with getting him vertical and having him make plays over the top.

“I would say so. There’s definitely been an emphasis so I’ve made some plays down the field. Just gotta continue that,” Austin said via Steelers.com.

Alex Kozora praised Austin’s performance in the team’s Friday Nights Lights practice, and he seems like he’s been stringing solid performances together. If he can stake a claim for regular playing time with continued good performances at camp, Austin is going to be a game-changer for Pittsburgh’s offense.

With someone as fast as he is, there’s a temptation to draw up quick hitters, like screens, reverses, jets, etc. that would allow Austin to get the ball in space and use his speed. But it sounds as if the team has been deliberate about trying to use him as a vertical threat.

And for Austin, becoming a vertical threat means he can use his speed release to get by the cornerback, which he said is his go-to.

“It’s what the defense fears,” Austin said about his speed release on Training Camp Wrap-Up. “Once I let that DB feel my speed, then I’m in control of the whole game.”

That’s an element that’s largely been missing from the Steelers’ offense over the past few seasons. There’s a variety of reasons why, whether it’s just the play-calling or an offensive line that couldn’t sustain blocks long enough for the play to develop. But having a limited number of explosive plays is a tough way to consistently win in the modern NFL, and it’s something the Steelers are looking to change in 2023.

WR George Pickens has implied that the team is looking to take more shots downfield, and in practice, it’s been evident that Kenny Pickett is looking downfield more and there are more options for him vertically. Austin missed all of last season with a foot injury and having him back on the field really helps open things up for the Steelers over the top. Even if he isn’t a high-volume receiver this year, Austin can have a huge impact with his ability to separate from defenders and win with his speed.

One of the biggest things to look for in the preseason and the early going of the regular season is how often the Steelers look to get vertical and push the ball downfield. I’d be shocked if it wasn’t evident that it’s something the Steelers want to do a lot more than last year in the early going. I think we’re going to see an offense that’s much-improved from what it’s been recently.