‘He Is The Catalyst For That Unit’: Mike Tomlin Praises Kenny Pickett’s Growth As A Leader

After three preseason games, Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett has looked like “The Man.”

Pickett finished the preseason completing 13-of-15 pass attempts for 201 yards and touchdowns. He completed all four pass attempts in the Steelers’ 24-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons for 86 yards, including two explosive plays to WRs Diontae Johnson and George Pickens.

Head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about Pickett and the noticeable progression he has displayed in his development from his rookie season to now. Tomlin mentioned that having a better understanding of the NFL game, better chemistry with his teammates, and more confidence at the helm of Pittsburgh’s offense have been key for Pickett’s preseason stardom.

“I think the growth is probably associated with being him and not necessarily the surface-level things associated with the position, but the leadership things, the communication things, the bringing people together things,” Tomlin told the media Thursday on video from the team’s YouTube channel. “When you got a higher level of comfort in terms of what it is that you’re doing, then those things probably happen more. And so, that is significant. It’s not play related, but it is because he is the catalyst for that unit. He controls the pace and the tenor of that unit, and I just think if he’s comfortable, that unit has an opportunity to be comfortable, and I think that’s probably the most significant difference.”

Pickett has looked comfortable on every snap this preseason, picking up where he left off at the end of the 2022 season when he showed glimpses of that composure under pressure with late-game heroics against the Raiders and the Ravens. He has been in full command of the offense, attacking defenses through the air with great touch and accuracy as well as notable zip on his passes, displaying more consistent ball placement than he did his rookie season.

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett with a perfect throw to Diontae Johnson:pic.twitter.com/jF7D6oUIE5 — Underdog NFL (@Underdog__NFL) August 24, 2023

However, as Tomlin mentioned, it’s not just play related for Pickett. His higher level of comfort has led to a higher level of comfort for the entire offense, his teammates trusting that their leader knows what he’s doing and can command the offense on successful scoring drives. Pickett indeed has become the catalyst for Pittsburgh’s offense, much like most of the other franchise quarterbacks in the NFL are. It’s an encouraging, exciting sight to see from Pickett as he gets ready to embark on his second NFL season, having the outlook of the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers offense be as high as what he is capable of. Based on what we’ve seen thus far, Steelers fans could be in for an exciting 2023 campaign.