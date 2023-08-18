Former Steelers WR James Washington Signs With Colts

The Indianapolis Colts signed WR James Washington, the team announced today.

Washington was drafted by the Steelers in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft and spent four seasons with the team.

He tallied over 1,600 yards and 11 touchdowns over his Steelers tenure, highlighted by his 2019 season where led the team in receiving yards with 725. He showed some potential with the team as a big-play threat, but the emergency of Diontae Johnson, among others, cut into his playing time, resulting with him leaving the team at the completion of his rookie contract.

We have signed WR James Washington, placed DE Genard Avery on IR and waived-injured WR Malik Turner. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 18, 2023

After Pittsburgh, he spent the 2022 season with the Dallas Cowboys, but only appeared in two games. He received just one target and didn’t record a reception for the team. He also briefly latched on with the New York Giants towards the back end of last season but became a free agent after the season The New Orleans Saints signed Washington in May, but he was released by the team on Tuesday.

Washington will have a chance to make an impact in a fairly open Colts receiving room in 2023 and will be catching passes from newly announced starting QB Anthony Richardson, the fourth overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He joins a core that features Alec Pierce, Josh Downs and Isaiah McKenzie battling for playing time behind star WR Michael Pittman Jr.

The Colts also placed EDGE Genard Avery on IR with a knee injury. Avery was signed by Pittsburgh last offseason, but was waived ahead of the start of the 2022 season.