Former Steelers Punter Braden Mann Goes Unclaimed On Waivers

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Braden Mann went unclaimed on waivers today, per the NFL transaction log, a day after being waived by Pittsburgh.

Mann was kept on Pittsburgh’s initial 53-man roster after a strong preseason, with the team seemingly attempting to find a trade partner for him. The Philadelphia Eagles seemed like a logical destination, as they had reported interest and waived their punter, Arynn Siposs. A trade wasn’t found, and Pittsburgh waived Mann to make room on their roster for the signing of Desmond King.

With Philadelphia (and every other team) not claiming Mann, it’s clear it would’ve been difficult for the Steelers to work out a trade. Despite his strong preseason, Mann will now hit free agency and look to find a punter-needy team to sign him ahead of the season.

Mann spent the first three seasons of his career with the New York Jets, but the Jets added Thomas Morstead this offseason and waived Mann. Pittsburgh claimed Mann to give Pressley Harvin III some competition, but Harvin had a really strong preseason and was able to retain the job he’s held the past two seasons. Given Mann’s body of work, including his strong preseason where he averaged 46.8 yards per punt with a 61-yarder, he should be someone who gets a call if a team isn’t happy with its punter situation.