Former NFL Scout Believes Steelers Have ‘The Upside To Win 13 Games’ In 2023

Former NFL scout John Middlekauff now hosts the 3 and Out Podcast, and Middlekauff broke down the Pittsburgh Steelers on a recent episode. Middlekauff is high on the Steelers in 2023 and thinks that they could put together a really impressive season.

“I do think I’m going to pick this team to win the division,” Middlekauff said. “I do think this team has the upside to win 13 games.”

Middlekauff also said he texted with NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, whom he used to work with when both were scouts for the Philadelphia Eagles. Jeremiah recently attended Steelers training camp and offered a glowing review.

“He said the key was, what he saw, is that Kenny Pickett is dramatically better. He thinks he’s taken a big step,” Middlekauff said.

There’s been a lot of recent hype surrounding the Steelers, with multiple analysts, including Jeremiah, saying they could win the division. Winning 13 games would certainly be an accomplishment, especially with how grueling the AFC North is these days.

The Steelers have looked really good in the preseason, winning both of their first two games and their first-team offense putting up three touchdowns in all three series that they’ve played. It’s hard not to be excited about Pickett, who’s now thrown two touchdowns of 20-plus yards: a 33-yard connection to George Pickens in the team’s preseason opener and a 25-yard strike to Pat Freiermuth in Pittsburgh’s 27-15 win over the Buffalo Bills last Saturday night.

Film Room: QB Kenny Pickett shows the second-year jump, throwing players open, on his strike to TE Pat Freiermuth. #Steelershttps://t.co/w4zjJrT61n pic.twitter.com/ZhUQ3ieQAI — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 20, 2023

Coupled with a defense that’s always among the best in the league with guys like T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward, Alex Highsmith and Minkah Fitzpatrick, it’s time for the offense to shine. As Alex Kozora wrote the other day, they went through their growing pains last season. It was hard to watch at times, but with everyone a year older and some key additions like Isaac Seumalo and Allen Robinson II, it’s time for the offense to take the leap.

If they take the leap, 10 or 11 wins is certainly a reasonable goal. Sure, they might be able to hit 13, and while I wouldn’t put money on it, a 13-win ceiling isn’t something I’m going to argue with. You can’t overreact from three preseason series, but the offense looks strong and it’s a unit that I’d bank on being a lot better than last season. The Steelers have the makings of a playoff team, and when they get there, they could make a run.

If they win 10 games or 13, the key is going to be winning a game in the postseason, something that hasn’t been done since 2016. I think this is the year Pittsburgh snaps its drought.

You can check out the full 3 and Out podcast below.