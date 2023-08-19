Five Steelers Position Battles To Watch Tonight Vs. Bills

Heading into the Pittsburgh Steelers’ second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, roles are becoming more defined and the outlook for the roster is just a little bit more clear. Still, there are spots up for grabs, and the way guys play during games can help determine just how big their role will be, if they have one at all. Here are five position battles to watch tonight.

The ever-present RB3 battle

This is one that won’t go away until final roster cuts are made on August 29, and even then it still might be unsettled if the Steelers decide to go outside the organization. For now, Anthony McFarland Jr. is the heavy favorite to win the job. But he’s yet to show he can contribute on special teams, and to be a bench running back in Pittsburgh, that’s a pretty important trait.

The team brought in Xazavian Valladay this week, someone who could contribute on special teams in college. Greg Bell and Darius Hagans are still kicking around, and maybe one of them can make a case to make the roster, although it seems unlikely. I’m really interested in watching Valladay tonight to see if he gets any special teams opportunities. Out of this group, he’s the one I feel can push McFarland the most.

And as for McFarland, he has to show value tonight when he’s given the opportunity as a returner. If he doesn’t, even if he’s the best in-house candidate, it might be a spot the Steelers look for someone outside the organization with special teams upside.

The fourth outside cornerback spot

This seemed to be James Pierre’s to lose, and after the preseason opener, he’s at risk of losing it. Pierre had a rough day, with defensive coordinator Teryl Austin saying that Pierre “left some plays out there.” His coverage grade per PFF was a poor 39.6, and with guys like Luq Barcoo (61.1 coverage grade) and Madre Harper (66.7 coverage grade) pushing behind him, Pierre has to show something tonight.

Tonight’s going to be key. If Pierre struggles and Harper and/or Barcoo put in another nice performance, he might lose a lot of ground when it comes to making the roster. Before Cory Trice Jr.’s injury, he was firmly on the bubble, and Pierre might find himself on the wrong side of the bubble if his struggles continue tonight.

Barcoo probably has a leg up on Harper since he seemed to be more of a steady performer in camp, and he also pulled in two interceptions at Saint Vincent College. We’ll see how these guys look at Acrisure Stadium tonight.

Left Tackle

There’s not much more to say about this one that hasn’t been said already, but it’s absolutely going to be one to watch. Dan Moore Jr. played just 10 snaps compared to Broderick Jones’ 49 last Friday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Moore would seem to be the favorite.

Moore never took a second-team rep in camp, and right now it certainly seems like he’s the favorite to start. Jones looked solid in his preseason debut, but he’s going to have to really show that he can hang tonight to help his case to become the Week 1 starter.

Nice seal upfield to keep the pocket by Steelers rookie LT Broderick Jones. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/ixVrn5n3at — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 12, 2023

This is the battle I think most fans will be watching, and I’m excited to see how both guys look tonight.

Nick Kwiatkoski vs. Tanner Muse

With the signing of Kwon Alexander, there isn’t room for both Muse and Kwiatkoski on the roster. It’s really a two-man battle between them for the final inside linebacker spot, and whoever wins it is going to almost exclusively be a special teams contributor.

Right now, Muse has the leg up. He’s younger, more athletic, and has been more available with Kwiatkoski missing some time due to injury. But Kwiatkoski has more experience, and if he can show that veteran savvy and make a few plays tonight, he could pull this race closer to even.

For Muse, just staying the course and not making any major mistakes is going to be important. If he can show that he’s a steady contributor, he’ll be fine.

Armon Watts vs. Isaiahh Loudermilk

Loudermilk seemed like the odd man out after all of Pittsburgh’s additions to the defensive line this offseason, but he responded with maybe the best game he’s ever played last Friday against the Buccaneers.

Watts offers more upside as a pass rusher, but Loudermilk’s run defense is better and he’s shown some versatility, one of Watts’ biggest traits, lately. If Pittsburgh is comfortable with the rest of their pass rush, then Loudermilk could pass Watts and take the final roster spot on the defensive line.

As Jonathan Heitritter laid out yesterday, the defensive line is the hardest area to project. We’ll see if Watts or Loudermilk can stand out and potentially give themselves a better chance for a 53-man roster spot tonight.