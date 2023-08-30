Five Practice Squad Candidates From Steelers Cuts Most Likely To Be Lost Via Waiver Claim

The Pittsburgh Steelers released or waived 16 players yesterday in addition to making one trade in order to get down to a 53-man roster. Specifically, they released two players as vested veterans, TE Zach Gentry and ILB Nick Kwiatkoski, which means that they are eligible to sign with anybody right now. The other 14 players are non-vested veterans and are thus subject to waivers.

Many of the names released will likely resurface on the Steelers’ practice squad, or at least they hope, but before they can negotiate a practice squad contract—many of them will be looking for spots on 53s even if not claimed—they have to go unclaimed through waivers first. Below is a list of the five Steelers waivers who are most at risk of being claimed, and thus unavailable to be retained on the practice squad. Note that this list does not include players waived earlier than yesterday because they have already gone through waivers.

NT Breiden Fehoko

One of the biggest names, and biggest human beings, who did not make the cut, Fehoko is actually a three-year veteran, a fact some may not realize. A player earns vested status after four accrued seasons, which, among other things, allows a player to become a free agent when released, up until the trade deadline, rather than being put through waivers.

Fehoko has 420 defensive snaps under his belt, including nearly 300 last season, and he fits the bill of what the Steelers were looking to do on defense this year. He just lost out on a numbers game. His level of experience on the waiver wire could be enticing to a team looking to strengthen its run defense. He logged 46 defensive snaps across the three preseason games, showing best in the finale against the Atlanta Falcons.

OLB Quincy Roche

A former Steelers draft pick who has been claimed off waivers before, it’s a no-brainer that it could happen again, though I don’t expect it to. Roche spent most of the past two years with the New York Giants after they claimed him when Pittsburgh released him as a rookie sixth-round pick. He logged 400-plus defensive snaps as a rookie but hardly any last year and spent most of the season on the practice squad. He finished the preseason on a high note with five pressures and a sack with a forced fumble. He missed the second preseason game, logging 65 total defensive snaps and 18 on special teams.

C Ryan McCollum

McCollum is a player the Steelers themselves claimed off waivers in training camp last year. The former Texas A&M center did log 101 snaps for the Detroit Lions back in 2021 before spending nearly all of the 2022 season on Pittsburgh’s practice squad. Considering the Houston Texans just gave up a sixth-round pick for Kendrick Green, don’t underestimate the value of offensive line depth around the league. Especially when you’re looking at a team that traded two linemen. Other teams will look at that and see that the Steelers have depth. He logged 106 snaps in the preseason, both at guard and center, though his worst game was in Atlanta.

DB Tre Norwood

One of two former Steelers draft picks who were released yesterday (the other being vested veteran TE Zach Gentry), Norwood’s injuries during training camp doomed his roster chances. There’s no reason to think they won’t want to continue to work with him, however. His 600-plus defensive snaps, 358 special teams snaps, and position flexibility could make him an attractive option for teams looking for depth in the secondary. He only played 19 snaps in the preseason finale and without distinction, but he has a stronger regular-season resume.

DL Jonathan Marshall

A 2021 sixth-round pick of the New York Jets, the Steelers first signed Marshall off the Jets’ practice squad in December of last year following Chris Wormley’s injury. He did not dress for a game, but teams that liked him coming out of the draft might give him a look. He had a strong game against the Atlanta Falcons in the preseason finale in an otherwise unremarkable exhibition period.