Film Room: Kenny Pickett Airs It Out To Diontae Johnson And George Pickens

Kenny Pickett might lack the rocket arm other quarterbacks around the league possess but he’s sure shown the willingness to air it out. That was again evident in Thursday’s preseason win over the Atlanta Falcons. On the first possession, Pickett hit two deep shots to WR Diontae Johnson and WR George Pickens, 33 and 35 yards respectively.

With a similar mentality to Ben Roethlisberger, Pickett is willing to give his guys on the outside chances against single-high safeties, MOFC (middle of the field closed) coverage. He’s repeatedly said as much, including after last night’s game. Let’s take those comments to the tape.

Diontae Johnson’s Catch

A third-and-five deep ball. This is like watching Roethlisberger all over. The Falcons are giving an aggressive blitz look and showing man coverage. Working out of 12 personnel (1 running back, 2 tight ends) within a 2 by 2 formation with two receivers to one side and two tight ends to the other, they run a mesh concept underneath with Johnson running a clearout to the top.

It’s a single-high safety and Pickett holds him initially, looking down the middle before progressing left. He knows he wants to hit Johnson but can’t bring his eyes to the safety, who could impact the deep ball. Johnson has a great release off the line, jabbing and bursting away from the right cornerback.

With the safety held just enough, Pickett throws a great ball and hits Johnson on the money 35 yards downfield. It’s complete and a field-flipping first down.

Another look from Pickett’s eyes. Watch him look down the middle initially, freezing the safety, before moving left and putting it on the money to Johnson.

George Pickens’ Catch

A second-and-10 rep. Pittsburgh in a 3 by 1 formation. The isolated receiver to the top, Johnson, runs a drag route with the No. 3, TE Pat Freiermuth, runs a crossing/over route to his left. The No. 2 and No. 1 receivers run vertical routes. Again, the Falcons are in single-high and the safety bites and takes Freiermuth on the crosser. It leaves Pickens 1v1 with the corner and though he’s “covered,” Pickens’ contested-catch ability makes him an always-viable target and he hauls it in, apparently staying inbounds.

You’ll also see Pickett look down the middle, which draws the safety, before turning his shoulders/hips/feet to the right and firing for Pickens.

Pittsburgh hurries to the line and gets a play off, Najee Harris scoring from one yard out. Here’s a replay. It’s a bit hard to see without the All-22 but at the top, you can see the free safety carry No. 3/Freiermuth on the crosser that leaves Pickens 1v1.

To opposing defenses, play man coverage at your own risk. Play single-high (Cover 1) at your own risk. Pickett is at his most comfortable looking off the safety and throwing down the sideline to Johnson or Pickens. This preseason, it’s been working.