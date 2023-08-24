Falcons ‘Uncertain’ If They Will Play Starters Against Steelers

According to Mike Tomlin, the Pittsburgh Steelers will play their starters to some degree in Thursday’s preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons. Earlier this week, he told reporters “all healthy will play,” though we’ll see if that includes veterans like DL Cam Heyward, OLB T.J Watt, FS Minkah Fitzpatrick, and others who sat out the opener when Tomlin said the same thing.

For the Atlanta Falcons, they’re playing coy. According to reporter Cameron Wolfe, the Falcons haven’t determined – at least publicly – if their starters will see action.

“From what I’m told, there’s no decision yet on if the starters will play,” Wolfe said on NFL Network Wednesday. “I think you’ll see some of those older veterans sit.”‘

Wolfe added he believes younger starters will play. Ostensibly, that includes QB Desmond Ridder and RB Bijan Robinson. Last week, the Falcons played their offensive starters just one series. It was a good one, a 15-play drive, 78-yard drive, though it ended on a sour note with a Cincinnati Bengals’ interception.

Ridder went 7-of-9 for 80 yards and a pick. Robinson carried the ball just four times for 20 yards, though his first touch highlighted what made him a top-ten pick, unusual status for a modern-day running back.

Bijan Robinson’s first carry in the NFL is a good one 😳 pic.twitter.com/F58FnbOuP2 — PFF (@PFF) August 18, 2023

The Falcons also have a strong offensive line, highlighted by OG Chris Lindstrom, but it’s less clear if those guys will suit up. Logically, if core pieces like Ridder and Robinson play, they won’t do so behind a patchwork and backup offensive line.

Other notable offensive names include WR Drake London and TE Kyle Pitts. Defensively, standouts include former Cincinnati Bengals’ FS Jessie Bates, DT Grady Jarrett, and ex-Steeler Bud Dupree. Dupree recorded one tackle in the team’s last preseason game.

Pittsburgh and Atlanta will kickoff at 7:30 PM/EST. The Steelers will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week One while the Falcons will see the Carolina Panthers to begin their 2023 campaign.