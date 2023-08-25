‘Excited To Be Back There With 22 Again:’ Pickett Praises Harris’ Performance

Najee Harris ended the preseason on a high note Thursday night, a reminder he’s still the Pittsburgh Steelers’ top back. And Kenny Pickett is firmly in his corner. Speaking with reporters following tonight’s 24-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Pickett praised Harris’ performance.

“He’s gonna be ready to go for the season,” Pickett said via the team’s YouTube channel. “He’s gonna be fresh. I think we did a good job of getting into some touches today in the run game and, and through the air. He did a great job with that screen and got a nice chunk play for us. He does a lot of great things so I’m excited to be back there with 22 again this year.”

For most of the summer, Pittsburgh’s only mission was to keep Harris healthy and get him to Week One against the San Francisco 49ers. A year ago, Harris suffered a toe injury during the team’s first padded practice that lingered throughout the first half of the season. It wasn’t until after the bye week he got healthy and looked like his normal self.

In the finale against Atlanta, the Steelers got Harris more exposure. Though the starters only played two series, Harris carried the ball four times for 18 yards and found the end zone for the first time, a 1-yard score to cap the team’s opening possession.

As Pickett alluded to, Harris went 16 yards on a screen pass as the Steelers look to incorporate running back and tight end screens more effectively into their offense. It was a banner night for the running backs with Jaylen Warren and Anthony McFarland Jr. finding the end zone.

For the season, Harris and Warren should split time. Harris will see most of his work on early downs while Warren will function as the team’s third down back, though his downhill running ability will earn him time rotating with Harris on first and second down.

Pittsburgh has two talented backs atop its depth chart. For a team that wants to be a ground-based unit, it’ll serve them well. They’ll be tested right out of the gate against the 49ers’ tough front seven led by DPOY DE Nick Bosa, DT Javon Hargrave, and LB Fred Warner. Last year, the 49ers finished top 10 against the run in virtually every category and ranked second in yards-per-carry allowed.