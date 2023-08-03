Diontae Johnson Believes ‘Starting Fast’ Is Key For Steelers Offense In 2023

Too often last season the Pittsburgh Steelers were slow to get out of the gates offensively under offensive coordinator Matt Canada and quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett.

That led to the Steelers playing a lot of catch-up football, needing late-game heroics to pick up wins, especially in the second half of the season. While those late-game heroics were quite impressive from Pickett and a young Steelers offense, the key this season is avoiding that need for late-game comebacks.

Starting fast offensively in 2023 is the key for Pittsburgh’s offense, at least according to wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who spoke to reporters Thursday following the morning walkthrough in Latrobe, according to video via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Chris Adamski on Twitter.

“Starting fast. Last year we had a problem with that, but this year is this year and you can see it at practice,” Johnson told reporters, according to video via Adamski. “We are moving the ball way better than last year. The chemistry is there with all the guys, and we’re moving as one unit. That’s what you need. Defense move as one unit, offense move as a unit. Once we do that as one, nobody can stop us.”

Starting fast was a real issue for Pittsburgh last season. That includes opening possessions offensively and first-quarter points under Canada.

On opening-possession drives in 2022, Pittsburgh scored points on just six of 17 them, including just two touchdowns, according to Stathead. Those touchdowns accounted for just 11.8 percent of the drives, while the four field goals accounted for 23.5 percent. On the other 11 opening-possession drives, Pittsburgh punted 10 times and turned the football over once.

Only the Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets and Green Bay Packers scored fewer opening-possession touchdowns last season with just one each. Houston had the fewest opening-possession scoring drives last season with just two, according to Stathead.

Pittsburgh scored just 60 first quarter points all season in 2022, allowing just 76. That accounts for just 3.5 points per game in the first quarter. That’s…not good at all.

The Steelers really struggled to put points on the board in those scenarios and really put themselves behind the 8-ball offensively, putting the defense in a very tough situation as well.

Entering the 2023 season there are really no excuses for that to be the case for the Steelers offensively. Pickett is entering his second NFL season as a starter and has taken ownership of the offense. The offensive line is improved, and the receiver room is more experienced and deep with the addition of Allen Robinson II via trade and the return of Calvin Austin III from injury.

So far in training camp the Steelers offense looks a bit more explosive and is taking more shots down the field in search of the splash plays. Starting fast seems like an emphasis, especially early in practices as evidence by the deep shot to George Pickens on the first play of training camp last week.

Hopefully that carries over into the regular season. If the Steelers move as one on both sides of the football, they will be a formidable foe each and every week. Starting fast offensively will certainly help the Steelers move as one.